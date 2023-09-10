CRI to accept proposals for Mural Program in Culpeper

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI) announced the Culpeper Downtown Power Box Mural Program and is now accepting proposals for placement of murals on five power boxes located within the CRI downtown footprint.
Funding for this program has been made possible through CRI’s fundraising efforts.
The placement of murals enhances the physical appearance and strengthens the sense of place in Culpeper downtown, while capitalizing on some of the assets: history, architecture, countryside, and the growth of an arts culture in our community. Murals have become a unique and appealing way of increasing tourism and improving commerce. This project will enhance downtown’s inviting atmosphere for new and existing businesses while enticing locals and visitors to make downtown a destination point.
“This mural program opens a great opportunity to enhance the downtown area," said CRI Board President Glen Hoffherr. "It provides local artists an opportunity to show their skills while making the downtown landscape more exciting.”
The goal for this project is to pictorially preserve and celebrate the art, history and culture of Culpeper while increasing the charm and character of our town for residents and visitors alike. We will take pride in promoting economic development by increasing tourism, business and tax revenues, and property values; inspiring and energizing our town and uniting our community, organized groups, and businesses by encouraging participation from all ages and walks of life; beautifying our streets; and creating a greater appreciation of the visual arts and our historical roots while establishing the face and identity of Culpeper.
“The visual Arts culture is growing in Culpeper and CRI is excited to utilize this growth to establish professional relationships with talented local artists to enhance the beauty of Historic Downtown Culpeper through the Culpeper Downtown Power Box Mural Program," said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins.
The Culpeper Downtown Power Box Mural Program further strengthens the distinctive downtown atmosphere that will be inviting and attractive to multiple generations of locals, visitors, and entrepreneurs alike. Due to carefully selected mural sites, this project will create a connected downtown; enticing pedestrians to explore.
The project will further improve the opportunity for downtown Culpeper to be viewed as destination for locals, visitors, potential investors, and entrepreneurs. Art projects that are rooted in community participation build strong societal bonds and create healthy and fun places to live and play.
To submit a proposal for the mural or for more information about the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program please contact Jessica Jenkins, CRI Executive Director at 540-825-4416, cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com or visit www.culpeperdowntown.com .
