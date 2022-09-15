Over 100 people from Culpeper and surrounding areas met at Kildee Farms on Sept. 7 to hear from nine local groups about how data and solar projects on the horizon may affect the county and its future.
Speakers included Spokesman for Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth Andrew Gutowski, Chuck Ladner from Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Julie Bolthouse from Piedmont Environmental Council, Susan Ralston from Citizens for Responsible Solar and Culpeper County Supervisor Susan Gugino, who represents the Stevensburg District.
“There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” Gutowski said. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
Ralston gave a 30-slide presentation at the meeting, which showed maps of both data centers and utility-scale solar projects including CloudHQ Data Center, Maroon Utility-Scale Solar and Attotek's new proposed data center.
In April, AttoTek, Inc. submitted an application to rezone 50 acres Commercial Services and 38 acres Rural Area to Light Industrial in the Stevensburg District to allow for the development of a data center, which is a permitted use in the area’s technology corridor.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission reviewed the application during a meeting on June 8.
According to his application, Martin intends to market the property developers for the development of up to three data center structures.
Phase A of construction would consist of a single-story structure of a maxim of 337,500-square-feet. Phase B would consist of two single-story structures for a total of approximately 945,000-square-feet. The proposed buildings will be approximately 45 feet high, including water tanks and equipment located on the roof.
An approximately seven acre electrical substation would also be constructed.
According to Ralston’s presentation, the location of the center’s transmission line is unknown.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will vote at a later date whether to approve the rezoning request.
Earlier this year, Woodbridge-based development firm Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon, submitted the request for 20420 Germanna Highway – currently the location of Magnolia Equestrian Center LLC – in order to construct two buildings, totaling over 400,000-square-feet.
During a nearly four hour meeting on April 5, supervisors voted 4 to 3 to approve a rezoning request of over 230 acres of agricultural land on Route 3 in Stevensburg to light industrial, paving the way for Amazon Web Services to construct a data center.
Prior to the vote on March 28, nearly 100 people braved the cold to tour some of Culpeper’s most historical sites in an effort to see the damage that may be done with the passage of a proposed rezoning application from Amazon.
“The visit is designed to provide a perspective to help the Culpeper Board of Supervisors when they consider the requested zoning change from agricultural to light industrial to accommodate building data centers next door to some of Culpeper’s most important historic and scenic assets,” the invitation to the tour read.
Despite their efforts, the application was approved.
According to Ralston’s presentation, Northern Virginia has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, with the market still booming.
"Power shortages in Data Center Alley (Northern Virginia) and the need for more land are driving development to Culpeper,” Gutowski said. “There are proposals for two utility-scale solar projects covering almost 3,000 acres of farmland, and over 3 million square of data center projects proposed.”
There are proposals for two utility-scale solar projects covering almost 3,000 acres of farmland, and over 3 million square feet of data center projects pending.
The land use issues extend beyond the actual footprint of these projects and bleed into power and required transmission lines, which are expected to make an impact on the county’s landscape.
Once a data center is approved, Dominion ratepayers in Virginia pay for it, the presentation continued. Also, State Corporation Commission (SCC) has final say for the placement of the transmission lines, which frequently result in different routes than Dominion or other local groups have recommended.
Citizens for Responsible Solar, who co-hosted the town hall, also opposes the Greenwood Solar site plan, which is set to cover 1,000 acres of farmland in Stevensburg with a solar power plant.
Greenwood Solar I, LLC received a conditional use permit approval from the Board of Supervisors for this facility on October 2, 2018. The property is located along Route 661 (Blackjack Road) and Route 663 (Batna Road) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District.
In accordance with Article 20 of the Zoning Ordinance, the Planning Commission will determine whether the proposed development meets site plan approval criteria prescribed within Article 20.
The Planning Commission had a meeting about the application on Sept. 14, but the discussion and recommendation was unavailable by press time.
In terms of solar, there’s a better way, Ralston proposes.
“Siting solar facilities on rooftops, parking areas, landfills or other previously disturbed land like ‘greyfields’ or ‘brownfields’ is preferable to development on valuable open space or agricultural land.”
The town hall was hosted by The America Battlefield Trust, Brandy Station Foundation, Citizens for Responsible Solar, The Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, LLC, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Journey Through Hallowed Ground and The Piedmont Environmental Council.
