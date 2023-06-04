Cruisin For Heroes to hold second annual chili competition, cancer fundraiser

This year’s family friendly event is a dual charity fundraiser in collaboration again with Old House Vineyards and the Chili Appreciation Society International with a portion of the proceeds for pancreatic cancer.
There will be live music from 1-4 p.m. and visitors will be able to sample some of the chili recipes throughout the early afternoon as competitors contend for awards.
A Cruisin For Heroes/Fisher House booth will also be set up for information and additional donations plus there will be a military vehicle display in front of the World War II Museum which is in the distillery.
