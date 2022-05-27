CTEC goes solar

Motorists driving past the Culpeper Technical Education Center (CTEC) recently may have noticed the roof has taken on a new look this spring.
Over 1,200 solar panels have been added to the building thanks to a Culpeper County High School (CCHS) CTEC student who had a hands-on role in the project.
During the fall semester, senior Josh Moody completed the CTEC Electrical I course that included OSHA 10 certification, which made him eligible to interview for an internship position with Affordable Energy Concepts (AEC). AEC offered Moody the opportunity to be a part of the CTEC solar team.
“I was just hoping it would help me create a nice looking resume to help get a job, but it just turned out perfect,” Moody said about signing up for the class. “I am not a school person, I am a hands-on person, so this has been perfect for me.”
Moody estimates that he has put about 80 hours into the project since he began in December.
“While the CTEC Electrical course did not address photovoltaic energy specifically, the basic concepts of electrical gave Josh the foundation that he needed to be a part of the solar project,” CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales explained.
The CTEC solar project, which started in December 2021, includes 1,218 solar panels that essentially fill the entire CTEC roof. In addition, a ground mounted solar array serves as an interactive educational classroom component for CTEC students.
“The addition of the solar panels will allow CCPS to showcase green energy to students of all ages,” Summerscales said. “The ground-mounted unit will allow students to see solar panels up close.”
The CTEC system is unique because the technology allows CCPS to monitor each individual solar panel and its energy production.
The overall project size is 548.1 kW (kiloWatts), utilizing 450 watt solar panels, explained AEC Project Manager Zach Campbell. The system is estimated to produce around 650,000 - 760,000 kiloWatt hours or 650-760 megaWatt hours annually.”
Based on these estimates, the building will generate more power than it will consume. Any additional energy produced will be credited back to Culpeper County Public Schools against its energy usage.
Within the next month, CCPS plans to hold a “Power On” ceremony to celebrate the completion of the CTEC solar Project.
AEC extended Moody a job offer for future employment following his graduation from Culpeper County High School following graduation this month. next week. On May 12, he signed a letter of intent to work for AEC and begin as an Electrical Apprentice. Through this work, he plans to pursue a Journeyman Electrician License.
