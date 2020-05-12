Culpeper Air Fest announces cancellation for 2020

The Culpeper Air Fest Committee announced Tuesday it has decided to cancel this year’s Culpeper Air Fest which was set for October.
"Due to the pandemic, the committee could not in good conscience pursue funding like we have in the past with so many local businesses being affected by closures or operating at reduced capacity," Air Fest Committee Chairman Steve Nixon said in a news release. "We are also very concerned about a possible reoccurrence of COVID-19 in the fall. Without a vaccine currently available, we would not want to put anyone at risk at the largest annual gathering in Culpeper.
"The Air Fest Committee would still like to continue with the STEM event some time this fall, provided that the school systems agree that it could safely happen. We will provide more details on this planning once we get the information we need to proceed," he said. "We know that this is disappointing news to all of our fans, supporters, and to our community, but we will come back next year with a renewed enthusiasm to put on another fantastic air show for Culpeper and the surrounding area. To everyone, please stay safe and healthy during these times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.