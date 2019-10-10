From what started as just a “pilot appreciation day” to now the “Best Little Airshow in the East” the Culpeper AirFest has had quite a ride in 20 years.
“We’re really proud of how the AirFest has become a unique combination of aviation and education,” Norm Laudermilch, AirFest Chairman said. “You see the education components now of every aspect of the airshow with the STEM program on Wednesday and Thursday and our Girls in Aviation program. We’re about the marriage of aviation and education.”
The Culpeper AirFest originally started more than 20 years ago just as a fly-in, as pilots would meet up with their friends and give other folks rides. It evolved when Mike Dale moved to Culpeper and he and his friends attracted the “Warbird” community. These planes used in World War II, Vietnam and other conflicts have a real following and have become the cornerstone of the Culpeper AirFest.
“It really is the backbone of our show,” Laudermilch said. “We’re a Warbird culture here at Culpeper Airfest.”
What sets those aircraft apart?
“People aren’t used to seeing those and they are loud,” local pilot Steve Nixon said. “It’s rolling thunder in the sky.”
Airport mechanic Tom Hazel said it’s fascinating to get a chance to peek into the history of war aviation by taking a deep dive into these aircraft.
“These are airplanes, they are machines, that’s what I like about it,” Hazel said. “Maintaining a Warbird today, isn’t just picking up a telephone and ordering a part. There’s a lot of thought that goes into how you get the end result because there’s not a lot of parts out there.”
Andrew King, who owns Bald Eagle Biplane Rides, will be participating in his first AirFest - flying a 1928 Travel Air for the airmail demonstration. His plane was used for an air mail demonstration in 1938 - commemorating the 20th anniversary of an airmail drop. He purchased it a few years ago and the majestic blue biplane has sparked many others interest in aviation after taking a ride in it.
For King, his love of flying was stoked by his father. In fact, he started flying before he could even drive.
“My dad was into it,” King said. “He and my uncle were both into RC model airplanes and I grew up around it. I do biplane rides for money but generally I’ve worked on them. I have a one man shop in Culpeper County and I restore antique airplanes.”
Laudermilch said King is modest, that he has an extensive knowledge of over 100 types of aircraft and has flown and worked on many unique planes and helicopters.
“Most of those types of aircraft are not flown by the general public,” Laudermilch said.
King said he’s excited about flying in the 20th anniversary AirFest.
“What’s neat about it is it’s our home airport,” King said. “It’s a 1928 biplane, they may be more rare than the Warbirds. It will be fun to educate the public about that.”
Education is important to pilots - and they are never at a loss with information.
“Most pilots are talkers,” King said with a laugh. “We’re evangelists for flying. Giving rides to people is a lot of the fun to it. I almost never have anyone get out without a smile on their face.”
Nixon, a former Board of Supervisor for the West Fairfax District, has been flying for 40 years. He’s quite proud of the Culpeper Regional Airport and what it stands for in Culpeper County.
“It kind of exemplifies what a crown jewel we have here in Culpeper County,” Nixon said. “It exemplifies our pilot community. “We’re all here for aviation and aviation education. The AirFest has typified that and grown over the years. The crowds that come out to see what we do here get to see what we are and what we offer to the community.”
Spreading the love of aviation is what’s important to all the pilots. Nixon said he’s had at least three students come up and want to learn about flying a helicopter after seeing his R-22 demonstration at the AirFest.
Culpeper’s unique diversity of aircraft - from the Warbirds to Manfred Radius’ silent glider - is one thing that keeps the crowds of almost 10,000 coming back - but there’s more to the air show than that.
“Two things set us apart - one is the focus on Warbirds - and the second thing is the family nature of our show,” Laudermilch said. “Art Nalls was giving an interview the other day and he said that he was going to get out of the air show business - but there were two he would always do and one of them was Culpeper.”
Nalls, who pilots the iconic Harrier, had his first air show with the jet in Culpeper. It’s unique experiences like that, that keep pilots coming back.
“We’re not a high budget show,” Laudermilch said. “People come to Culpeper because they want to come and hang out.”
The 20th anniversary was a hot topic among pilots.
“We got phone calls from performers, twice as many as we could accommodate, that wanted to perform for us,” Laudermilch said.
Laudermilch ran through the many educational opportunities the AirFest presents - from Hazel’s Bearcraft program, which makes an aircraft from scratch, to Germanna’s drone races, all set the AirFest apart.
“It’s another part of our culture, it’s another part of our show that people like,” Laudermilch said. “That’s how we got involved with the drone program with Germanna.”
Culpeper Regional Airport manager Tonya Woodward said the AirFest is important to advertising the “crown jewel” that Culpeper has.
“It’s kind of hard to take the airport to people, you have to get them out here,” Woodward said. “The multi facets of aviation, some people just know aviation as Dulles. They don’t realize all the things aviation has done throughout history. That’s why it’s so important to get people out here and see it, hear it and feel it.”
Culpeper Air Fest, Culpeper Regional Airport located at 12517 Beverly Ford Rd, Brandy Station, VA 22714 from 9-4 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. Event is free.
Parking is available at Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School. Complimentary bus transportation is provided beginning at 8:30 a.m. until after the show closes. Handicapped parking will be available at the airport this year. Persons wishing to use the lot must have a state-recognized handicap tag and be accompanied by the person to whom the tag was issued. Call (540) 825-8280 www.culpeperairfest.com
