Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police.
Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
At approximately 01:02 a.m. on Feb. 2, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 911 call about a physical altercation at a residence in the 400-block of E Chandler St. The caller reported that someone had been struck with a bat and another person stabbed.
CPD and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area and inside the residence found one adult male with significant, possible life-threatening injuries. Officers began to administer medical assistance.
It was found that the other involved person had fled the residence.
Officers followed a blood trail to a nearby residence. When no one answered the door, and due to the nature of the situation, officers forced entry into the residence. They located another adult male inside with life-threatening injuries.
Officers administered life-saving medical aid until EMS was able to transport both males to Culpeper hospital. The male with life-threatening injuries was stabilized then transported by EMS to UVA-Charlottesville.
Detectives with the CPD responded to the scene to collect evidence and attempt to interview witnesses.
The two male subjects were identified as family members Charles Hackley Sr, 59, of Culpeper and Tyler. Based on what little information was provided, Hackley Sr and Tyler were both at the residence for a social event. For unknown reasons, the two had a confrontation that resulted in mutual injuries.
Hackley suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head that were significant but not life-threatening. Tyler suffered a life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. After the confrontation, Tyler fled to a nearby residence. By the time officers located him, Tyler was in and out of consciousness.
At this time, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Hackley with one count of felony Malicious Wounding.
On Feb. 4, Hackley was released from the hospital, served on the warrant, and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The manner of death is a description of the circumstances surrounding the death, such as: natural, accident, suicide, homicide, undetermined, and pending. The cause of death is the medical disease, injury, or poison (alcohol, drug or toxic substance) that caused the physical death of a person.
“The Culpeper Police Department sends its condolences and prayers to Mr. Tyler’s family and friends for their loss,” said Culpeper Police Department Acting Chief Chris Settle. “I commend my officers for their earnest attempts to save Mr. Tyler’s life, as well as the efforts by EMS and hospital staff. Our detectives are working hard to piece together how and why this tragedy happened, but I don’t know if we’ll ever have a complete picture without at least one of the witnesses coming forward.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Brooking at 540-829-5504 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.
