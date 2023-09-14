Culpeper approves data center rezoning adjacent to National Cemetery

Beyond the rolling hills of the Culpeper National Cemetery will soon house over 2 million-square-feet of data centers.
In a nearly unanimous vote, the Culpeper Town Council voted six in approval to one abstention and one absence in favor of the rezoning of currently vacant land on East Chandler Street from residential to industrial.
Councilman B. Travis Brown abstained and Vice Mayor Bill Yowell was absent.
“It’s not simply a piece of construction,” said Councilman Joe Short. “This has to do with our town.”
Short, a veteran, went on to explain town staff and the Council have spent months reviewing documents for this rezoning.
“It’s been said that Council will approve this simply for the money aspect,” he continued. “As we look at our town, this Council and Councils that came before us have begun working hard to get to a position where we’re debt free, so that we can operate with a position of strength in the future.”
“We’re looking at this type of data center solution not as a short-term fix but as a long-term fix.”
In December 2022, the Council adopted an amendment to its Taxation Chapter to create a Technology Zone, encompassing nine parcels near the railroad on East Chandler Street and McDevitt Drive. The properties sit in close proximity to Culpeper County’s Technology Zone.
Prior to the adoption of the Town's Technology Zone in 2022, CR1/Culpeper, LLC and CR2/Culpeper acquired approximately 116-acres with the intention of developing a 490-unit age-restricted residential community.
The property was previously rezoned to residential in 2005 due to the proposed plan for the housing development. Site plans were developed and approved for five phases, but expired last July. However, the proffers remain for the housing site’s development.
Town of Culpeper Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Hopewell explained to council members it was possible for the applicant to move forward with its plan for housing if the data center rezoning had been denied.
The housing development proffers included cash contributions for transportation infrastructure, construction of community facilities, including two pools and a clubhouse, a ten-foot buffer of the National Cemetery and more.
After the adoption of the Town's Technology Zone, the applicant determined it had a different intention with the property, pivoting to data center facilities. In order to allow the development, the applicant requested a rezoning from residential to industrial.
The Town’s planning commission held two public hearings on the matter, but provided a “no recommendation” to Council following a split 2 to 2 vote on Aug. 15.
The Council greenlit the rezoning of the property, which is located off of East Chandler Street in the East Fairfax Magisterial District, and will be known as Copper Ridge.
The construction of the data center will be in three phases. Phase one would consist of the construction of building one, which would be 480,000-square-feet and building two would be 380,000-square-feet. Phase two would be the construction of buildings two (380,000) and three (250,000). The final construction phase would see the construction of the last two buildings, both 250,000-square-feet. All five buildings would be two floors and 70-feet high. The total square footage of the data center building would be 1.99 million-square-feet.
The submitted documents for the hearing included over 100 pages of public correspondence, most of which outlines objections to the application’s passage.
The Culpeper American Legion Post 330 Commander Lori Medley submitted a letter, requesting Council deny the rezoning.
“As you well know, this rezoning impacts the neighboring Culpeper National Cemetery,” it read. “Not only is it the planned final resting place of many veterans currently residing in Culpeper, it is the final resting place of over 14,000 veterans interred there, including Civil War veterans. Culpeper counts on tourism, and many tourists are drawn to Culpeper for its historical significance which includes the National Cemetery.”
“Please provide the dignity and respect that our military veterans deserve, and do not approve any rezoning request that would change the current residential zoning of any parcel adjoining the National Cemetery.”
Culpeper National Cemetery is a United States National Cemetery that encompasses nearly 30 acres of land.
The Piedmont Environmental Council, a non-profit organization who protects and restores the lands and waters of the Virginia Piedmont, also submitted a letter of dissent.
“We respectfully ask that the Town Council deny the Copper Ridge rezoning application because the site is inappropriate and will have serious, unmitigable consequences for the Town of Culpeper,” the letter read.
It listed such impacts as noise pollution, the risk of air and water pollution, impacts to local electrical infrastructure and more.
“We further request that the Town not consider any other data center proposals until a use-specific ordinance regulating the known impacts of data centers has been established.”
