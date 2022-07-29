A picture is worth a thousand words, but for artist Dianna Taylor’s clients, it’s worth so much more.
“It's their home,” she said. “It's not just a house.”
Taylor has always loved to draw, but when she moved to working part time as a teacher, she rediscovered her passion. While never having any formal training, she decided to dive head first into her own small business, memorializing people’s homes in paint.
As a child, she remembered sketching pictures of houses and interior rooms, dreaming of designing her own home.
Following a brief interest in perhaps changing careers to become a realtor, Taylor decided to combine her two passions into providing a niche service.
“I think I’ve always had a skill there,” she said. “I just didn’t ever use it.”
In March, she launched DLT Artwork by posting on social media, looking for clients. She wanted to offer them more than just a pen and paper drawing though.
Taylor drew in help from a friend who taught her watercolor painting.
“Watercolor was really hard,” she said. “It was a huge challenge. It’s like something woke up inside me and I wanted to figure it out.”
After the post went up, she got 10 orders overnight.
“It's overwhelming and beautiful,” she said. “It makes me feel very honored and humble that people are willing to trust me with these gifts.
Most of the requests are for gifts to others of childhood homes, first homes and even homes that may have been destroyed. Even realtors are reaching out to Taylor to give them as closing gifts.
“It’s been really cool to create this life long version of a house that meant so much to them.”
Taylor currently has 30 orders to do and has closed order requests to be fulfilled this year. interested new clients potentially won’t receive their piece until early next year.
“I don’t do it for the money at all but it does help,” she said. “”It has been a total gift to realize people wanted these paintings.”
