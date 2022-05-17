When she was 15-years-old, Tyler Renee started writing her first novel to process her grandmother’s death.
“I needed to get out of my reality,” she remembered.
Nothing But Trouble is a story about a girl who gets in an accident in the exact location where her friend had died previously. When she regains consciousness, she is in a peculiar place with people she does not know.
“(The novel has) secrets, adventure and a love story. It touches base on losing someone while grieving and healing,” Renee said.
Renee would come back to writing the book off and on for several years before a conversation with a co-worker sent her into a full on pursuit of completing it.
Last June, it was finally published.
When she was 15, Renee knew she’d be a writer. Now, she can see herself doing it as a living.
There were many different motivations for publishing a novel she had been writing since she was a teen, she explained.
“I wanted to show others it’s okay to not be okay, and it’s also okay to let go of the past and of those who have hurt you.”
After a few weeks, she started her second novel. Like her first novel, this one covers the topics of loss, healing and letting go.
Renee said Secrets Back Home ends with a cliffhanger, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out what happens next. She has already begun the second book in the series. Novels are not the only thing Renee dabbles in though. She also writes short stories. Writing has helped her process what was happening in her world.
“I had to write down my thoughts and feelings,” she said.
When Renee isn’t writing into the wee hours of the night, she is a barista. She grew up in the Piedmont area and now resides in Culpeper with her husband, grandfather and pet Yorkie.
Nothing But Trouble and Secrets Back Home can be found on Amazon or Barnes and Noble online.
