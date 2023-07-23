Culpeper bison farm operates nose-to-tail

With soybeans as Virginia's top agricultural and forestry export in 2022, in more rural areas like Culpeper, smaller farms branch out into specialized products such bison meat, hides/leather and bones.
Robert Ferguson and Mike Sipes, who have been friends for 35 years, operate Virginia Bison Company out of Cibola Farms at 10075 Stone Bridge Rd., Culpeper.
In 1999, the pair decided to switch gears from their D.C.-based jobs and try something different.
“Farming bison seemed like a really interesting challenge,” Ferguson said, who studied wildlife management in California. “We were looking to produce a really good, interesting quality food to market in the D.C. area.
“That was always our intention, having a local source of bison in the D.C. area seemed like a good marketing (opportunity).”
The 300-acre farm plays host to 250 head of Plains bison, one of two American bison subspecies. The farm, which was established in 1999, was rebranded to better highlight their bison products. According to the farm’s website, Cibola is the Spanish version of the Pueblo Indian word for Bison, which is “si:wolo.”
Once roaming North American in large herds, American bison became nearly extinct due to a combination of hunting in the 19th century and disease. Once with a population of about 60 million in the 18th century, by 1889, there were 541 bison left. Recovery efforts began in the 20th century, however, with about 31,000 bison in the wild as of March 2019 and over 180,00 in private herds, according to the 2017 USDA census.
“We’re one of the only bison farms on the East Coast, surprisingly there’s only a small handful of us,” Ferguson said.
According to the 2017 USDA census, there are only 1,775 private U.S. ranches and farms raising bison.
Virginia Bison Co. uses sustainable management practices and humane handling techniques to ensure that the bison are comfortable in an effort to produce a quality products.
Besides selling their meat wholesale through a distributor in Baltimore, the farm also sells select bison meat cuts, ground, sausages, jerky and more at its retail shop on site and online.
When browsing their website, one can’t help but notice a section for hides/leather as well as bones.
“It's a waste to throw that kind of stuff away,” Ferguson said.
The farm started out selling skulls for $50, but realized the demand from around the country was heightened and began to charge more.
While never planning to do so, Ferguson began to explore alternate ways to use their processed animals in their entirety.
“I really enjoy exploring the whole thing, you know, what can you do with the hair? What can you do with the skin? What can you do with the bones?” Ferguson said.
The farm sends out hides to tannery before having them returned months later for resale. Customers can buy sheets of hide or leather products such as wallets.
Unfortunately, though, Ferguson said it’s becoming more difficult to provide hide/leather products because tanneries are moving abroad due to the environmental impacts of processing. Bigger tanneries typically require thousands of articles to be processed, while the Virginia Bison Company only processes about 100 bison per year.
Ferguson said the shop barely has leather for sale due to high demand.
Another interesting market the farm seemingly fell into was conducting business with Native American tribes who use such things as hides directly from the animal processor to tan and stretch for drums.
“We’re pretty connected with the Native American community,” Ferguson said.
Native American groups are always looking for sources of bison meat, hides and bones.
He’s also exploring making pens from the animal’s bones and leather-wrapped notebooks, which he hopes will go to market within the next six months.
In the meantime, other bones such as skulls, shoulder blades and jaws are for sale as well as candles made from bison fat.
The market on their farm is open 9-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They also offer self-guided walking tours.
