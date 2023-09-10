Culpeper Blue Devils football gear up for challenging season

It was not the start to the season that first-year Culpeper County High School Head Football Coach Eric Sherry wanted on Aug. 25, but even though the Blue Devils lost 49-7 to crosstown rival Eastern View, Sherry is staying positive.
“It takes time to implement a new offensive system,” Sherry said of the flexbone offense he has put in place. “We’re getting better and we will be all right. There are nine more games left.”
“Games like this are always an opportunity to grow. If everyone continues to do their jobs, we will get better throughout the season.”
The loss to the perennially powerful Cyclones means the Cannonball Classic trophy will stay at Eastern View, where it has resided 16 straight years. The Blue Devils have never won the trophy.
“I know this game was big for the community and it certainly was big for us,” Sherry said. “I was pleased that we showed some resolve as a team. We could have folded our tents (after giving up all 49 EVHS points in the first half), but we didn’t, and that says something about this group.”
“This is a young team and they will learn from games like this,” Sherry said. “We’ll have many of the same players back next year and more experience.”
There are only 10 seniors among the 38 Blue Devil players. There are two freshmen and 14 sophomores.
A highlight for Culpeper was the 60-yard kickoff return in the third quarter by junior Kalib Murray, for the only Culpeper score of the night.
“Special teams definitely impressed me,” Sherry said. “Murray came off the track team and it’s his first year of football. To return a kickoff for a touchdown in his first game is pretty special.”
Culpeper was held to 77 yards rushing and 20 yards passing on the night and picked up six first downs to 18 for the Cyclones. The Blue Devils also lost four fumbles to the aggressive and experienced Cyclones.
