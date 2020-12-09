County gets clean audit
The Board of Supervisors were recently told that its annual audit was a successful and clean process.
“A very clean audit for the county again this year,” David Foley, of the Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates auditing firm, told the supervisors earlier this month.
Foley added that there were no difficulties with county management while the firm performed the audit. He complimented the county’s finance team for once again presenting a financial statement that needed little to no adjustments during the audit process.
Speed limit change
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to shorten the length of a 45 mile per hour speed zone on Route 3 in the Stevensburg District. The speed zone’s length is being reduced from 1.95 miles to 1.25 miles and will stretch from just east of York Road to Salubria Lane.
Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase said he feels “very strongly” that the area needs a 45 miles per hour speed limit because it is “very, very dangerous and you can’t get across and there aren’t turnaround lanes.”
The supervisors’ decision dissented from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s recommendation to eliminate the 45 miles per hour speed limit and replace it with an “advisory” 45 miles per hour speed recommendation.
REC’s new vice president of engineering, operations and power supply
The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently promoted John Arp to become vice president of engineering, operations and power supply.
“Mr. Arp is a talented and accomplished engineer who brings more than 21 years of diverse utility, engineering and leadership experience,” REC president John Hewa said in a news release.
Arp will oversee system planning, engineering and technical services, ensuring the successful implementation of REC’s strategic plan.
Indoor swim programs at Powell Wellness Center
Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper is offering private swim lessons and a swim skills development program in its indoor pool. Both programs are open to community members.
Private swim lessons are customized to the participant (child or adult) and are a great option for anyone who is seeking to build confidence and ability in the water. Additionally, semi-private lessons are available for up to three participants from the same household. Private and semi-private lessons can be purchased singly or in multi packs.
The center also is offering Swimming for Fitness for teens and adults who are confident swimmers and want to work with a coach to refine their swim strokes and build strength and endurance. This one-on-one, eight-week program is $335. To register for lessons or Swimming for Fitness, contact Aquatics Manager Stacey Aucoin at 540-445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.
Schools seek budgetary input
The school system is seeking citizen input as the Culpeper County School Board begins its Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning process.
“When developing a spending plan, the School Board seeks to balance the needs of the entire school district while maintaining a high-quality instructional program. Please take a few minutes to answer questions to help guide the process,” a notice from the school states.
The survey is available through 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at culpeperschools.org and written comments can be sent to Culpeper County Public Schools, 450 Radio Lane.
The Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the Week
This week, the Food Closet is in need of: personal care items including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, liquid body soap and shaving items. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance, and continues serving the community during social distancing.
Visit ststephensculpeper.net or the Food Closet’s Facebook page for details on more ways you can help.
Aging Together seeks nominations for 5 Over 50
Aging Together is seeking nominations of outstanding citizens who are over 50 years old and have positively impacted their communities. Nominees must live in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties.
“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form,” Ellen Phipps, Aging Together’s executive director, said. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”
Nomination forms can be found at www.agingtogether.org or requested by emailing info@agingtogegther.org. All nominations must be submitted by Jan. 8. The five chosen individuals will be honored at the annual 5 Over 50 celebration, which will be held virtually in May.
