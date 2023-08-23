A Warrenton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary in Culpeper earlier this week.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, the Culpeper 911 center was notified of a burglary at a business in the 200 block of North Main Street, according to a Culpeper Police Department news release. Upon their arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry and damaged property, and detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses, the release states.
During the course of their investigation, law enforcement determined the suspect had broken into a business on the first level of the building and caused property damage. While inside, the suspect opened a lock box containing keys to second-floor residential apartments, according to the release. The suspect used one of those keys to gain entry to one of the apartments, which was occupied at the time. After the occupant confronted the suspect, the suspect fled the area.
Based on its investigation, the Culpeper Police Department was able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Charles Dodson Jr. of Warrenton.
A few hours later, while detectives were conducting their investigation, they were were notified the suspect had returned to the scene of the burglary. Officers and detectives returned to location, where they confronted the Dodson, who attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.
Dodson was charged with one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor unlawful entry and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He was arrested and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. M. Hays at 540-829-5508 or email tips@culpeperva.gov, referencing Case No. 2012-0189. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or by visiting culpeperpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.