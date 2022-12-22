Culpeper Business Women donate goods to SAFE

Local nonprofit Culpeper Business Women wrapped up its 2022 with a “Need Drive” for Services to Abused Families, Inc. (SAFE) by donating much needed goods.
Every year, CBW supports other nonprofit organizations like SAFE, Mom2Mom and Girls on the Run through fundraising efforts.
CBW President Rose Ervin connected with Cindy Hedges of SAFE in October to brainstorm a possible project to help in supporting their efforts.
Hedges, Ervin recalled, explained the agency’s immense need for paper products like toilet paper and paper towels but also garbage bags and laundry supplies like detergent and softener.
CBW’s 50 active members joined forces to donate goods or gift cards earmarked for future goods purchases.
Ervin reiterated SAFE is always in need of these kinds of products. To find out more about the kind of donations SAFE needs, go online to https://www.safejourneys.org/donate-goods--services.html.
The nonprofit also recently raised during its annual fundraising auction $7,650, which will be used for scholarships for Culpeper high schoolers and local charities assisting women, young girls and families.
CBW meets every third Monday at The Culpeper.
