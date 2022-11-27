Culpeper businesses prepare for yearly retail holiday

The busy shopping season looms for Culpeper’s small businesses as national retail holiday Small Business Saturday kicks off on Nov. 26.
“Shopping small is not only important, but extremely special,” said The Salted Lemon Owner Myranda Herdman.
The East Davis Street shop, which opened its brick-and-mortar shop in May, primarily carries the latest fashions like sweaters, leggings, socks and dresses. Herdman first operated her shop online before opening up downtown.
“Being fully online until May of this year, TSL couldn’t participate in as many holiday season traditions as we are able to now,” Herdman said. “Having our brick and mortar location has completely changed the game in the best way possible!”
According to their website, American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 – to be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving – to encourage customers to shop at their local, small businesses.
Some of the deals customers should look out for in TSL, Herdman said, include a free claw clip for purchases over $200, scrunchy for purchases over $150, or stickers for purchases over $100.
“When you shop small you’re supporting a dream, as corny as it may sound, it’s so true,” Herdman said. “The relationship I’ve built with the women who shop in the salted lemon is truly amazing, some of them have turned into my closest friends and you don’t get that when you shop at most big box stores.”
Also participating this year is Knit Wit Yarn Shop on North Main Street.
”When you support a small business, you are supporting your community,” Owner Rebecca Abecassis said.
Abecassis will be offering a chance for a $20 gift certificate with purchase on Small Business Saturday.
Knit Wit offers locally made products such as hand-dyed yarns, handmade dolls, baby hats, buttons and other gifts. The shop also offers classes.
Knit Wit was located in Sperryville for 12 years, but relocated to Culpeper two years ago. The shop has participated in Small Business Shopping opportunities since coming to Culpeper.
“I am hoping that more shoppers will discover Knit Wit and the unique gifts that we have since we moved to (North Main Street).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.