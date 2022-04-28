Culpeper Times is proud to spotlight these local businesses:
Eye Care of Virginia
Walmart Superstore • 801 James Madison Hwy. • Culpeper, VA
(540) 825-3937
Reigning Cats and Dogs
107 E Davis St. • Culpeper, VA • (540) 829-0100
Grymes Memorial School
Angie Olds, Director of Admissions • 13775 Spicer’s Mill Rd. • Orange, VA • (540) 672-1010
Culpeper Window and Siding, Inc.
910 Hendrick St. • Culpeper, VA • (540) 547-9100
CFC Farm & Home Center
15172 Brandy Rd. • Culpeper, VA • (540) 825-2200
Uncle Elder’s Family Restaurant
129 E. Culpeper Street • Culpeper, VA • (540) 317-5718 •
Ware’s Contracting
jpwworks@gmail.com • (571) 274-4040
To have your business highlighted here, contact Tom Spargur at tspargur@culpepertimes.com or 540.812.2282