In partnership with Culpeper Times and Culpeper Media Network, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Oct. 4-5 at Germanna Community College.
All candidates running for state, county and town government positions have been extended invitations, however, the confirmed attendance list is still unknown. Candidates have until Sept. 15 to confirm or deny attendance.
The public is invited to view in person or watch live streams provided by Culpeper Media Network.
The schedule will be as follows:
Oct. 4 – State Races (District 61, District 62, Senate), Local Uncontested Races (Town Council, Clerk of the Court, Commissioner of the Revenue, Commonwealth's Attorney, Treasurer, Soil & Water Conservation)
Oct. 5 – Local Races (Board of Supervisors - contested & uncontested, School Board - contested and uncontested and Sheriff)
Germanna will be providing a moderator, but it is unconfirmed who will do so.
Prior to the forums, Culpeper Times will publish its Official Voter’s Guide on Sept. 28. The special section will feature photos and a Q+A with participating candidates running for state, county and town offices.
Guides will be distributed during the forum.
Candidates interested in advertising opportunities within the Guide or newspaper are encouraged to contact Tom Spargur at tspargur@culpepertimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.