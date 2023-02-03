Culpeper County Public Schools' vision that every student be inspired, empowered and educated for success can be found throughout the schools’ unique programs, in their passionate teachers, and from their enthusiastic students.
One of the best examples of this is Culpeper’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings. Available for students as early as secondary school, Culpeper’s CTE classes continue to grow and evolve based on student interest.
During their January meeting, the Culpeper County School Board approved a resolution recognizing February as Career and Technical Education Month.
“Career and Technical Education provides Culpeper County youth with a pathway to postsecondary education and workplace readiness and is the foundation of a strong, well-educated workforce which fosters productivity in business and industry and contributes to Culpeper County’s leadership in the marketplace.”
Agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, continues to be one of the most in demand programs in Culpeper County. Currently offering 10 different courses for high school students and an agriscience technology course available for sixth through eighth graders, demand in agriculture classes has allowed for the building of a new greenhouse at Eastern View High School, with a new greenhouse slated for Culpeper County High School as well. Many students participating in these classes continue to Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, leading schools in agricultural science degree programs.
Strong support from Culpeper County’s Board of Supervisors and the community brought the vision of a new state-of-the-art technical education building to fruition. Opening in time for the 2021-2022 school year, the new Culpeper Technical Education Center is home to 13 programs. With no detail too small, classrooms were built to encourage collaboration, with hands-on instruction and authentic workplace experiences. The passionate staff and partnerships with Culpeper businesses and the Germanna Community College make the programs offered at CTEC unlike anything available elsewhere. Local companies engage students through classroom visits, field trips, internships and apprenticeships.
Working with the public is an important skill CTE students have learned through school-based enterprises. Marketing students operate a school store during school hours. Culinary, automotive and cosmetology student school-based enterprises allow students to work with the public by booking clients for services, practicing customer service skills and keeping track of inventory. These soft skills not only assist in students' employability, but future job performance and professionalism.
Enrollment in CTE courses allow students to participate in several leadership organizations such as Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Delta Epsilon Chi and Distributive Education, SkillsUSA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Health Occupations of America and Technology Student Association. Through these leadership organizations, students have the opportunity to compete in regional, state and national level events, showcasing classroom concepts in a workforce-simulated competitive environment.
Culpeper students seize these opportunities, with teams and individual competitors representing Culpeper, regularly advancing to state and national championships.
