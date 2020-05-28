CULPEPER CHAMBER STATE OF THE COMMUNITY: Local business leaders discuss challenges, solutions during crisis

While the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted companies across the spectrum, some local business leaders said they’re overcoming the challenges.
That was the positive message of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community online webinar on May 13. The annual event is usually held on a Wednesday morning in March, but like every other large gathering, had to be held online.
Several local business leaders discussed how they’ve been able to overcome many of the roadblocks caused by the pandemic, adding that they’re optimistic things are beginning to open up. However, the speakers said that the COVID-19 crisis has created some other unforeseen hazards as well.
“A few months ago if I had come into your office and said, ‘Look, you need to get your business prepared for a major think like an pandemic, you would have looked at me like I was a little crazy and you probably would have sent me packing,” said David Groot, president and CEO of Culpeper-based Windstar Technology, a 25-year-old provider of IT services to small businesses. “In just a few short months’ time, our community has drastically changed. Our vibrant economy has all but disappeared, and small businesses everywhere have been struggling to be productive and some even in existence.”
Groot said while the move to remote working has provided some semblance of normal for many businesses, it’s also opened up more opportunities for scammers as well.
“Overnight, COVID-19 caused businesses to deploy technology, policies and resources to help employees to work remotely. This rapid rollout, and the resulting confusion, has left many businesses and their employees vulnerable to the constant changing threat landscape,” Groot said. “Attackers have consistently leveraged current world events to their advantage by evolving their tactics, technics and procedures to bypass our perimeter defenses.
“In many ways, the current crisis resembles another threat to our community — cybercrime. Like the coronavirus, cybercrime also knows no boundaries,” he said. “The hackers and the nation states and organized crime syndicates behind malicious acts do not practice social distancing. They do not take a day off; instead, they wait for times such as these for when people are distressed or distracted while fighting something like a pandemic or any other disaster we face and they seize the moment.”
“We need to be prepared; be prepared to adjust our schedules or be prepared for another few weeks of stay at home. Where we go from here will depend on our ability to adjust to the new normal and our ability to maintain a safe distance or to avoid infection,” Goot said. “It will depend on us having a vaccine or another way to control the virus.”
With many of its workers working from home, companies are going to have to be vigilant when combating cyberthreats, he said.
“We need to be aware of the malicious emails and the attempts to get us to click on a link to open an attachment. We now need to protect our business data and intellectual property in different ways that we used to,” Groot said. “Now, there is no office perimeter; our workforce is dispersed. We are working from our homes and other remote locations. We’ve had to adjust the way we access the network and the data accordingly.
“It is no longer a matter of a good firewall or anti-virus program. We now need to have a good incident response plan. We now need to provide security-awareness training to our staff to be better prepared for the attacks they will ultimately face,” he said. “We need to protect the endpoint, the computer, the mobile device and the person. We now have new words added to our vocabulary; things like multi-factor, zero trust, conditional access or VPN. The list goes on.”
Supply chain is slowly catching up
Chris Smythers, president of Merchants Grocers which services 500 convenience stores, school, restaurants, nursing homes and prisons, explained how the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the supply chain like no other.
While manufacturers, distributors and stores have always had to deal with disruptions due to natural disasters, seasonal weather or damage from events such as a fire, the coronavirus crisis has led to a double-whammy of unpredicted demand on the consumer end, while a lack of resources and other interruptions in the supply chain.
“Why is COVID-19 so different. The No. 1 reason is everyone is affected,” Smythers said. “It’s global instead of regional, it’s affected every single business that you can possibly imagine — some in a positive way [with] new businesses being formed.
“Every part of the supply chain is critical,” he said. “If one part gets disrupted, it changes the rest.”
For example, getting raw materials have become an issue — whether it be truck drivers not being able to work out of fear or other restrictions, to livestock becoming to aged to use as processing plants have had to shut down due to infected workers.
“If those raw materials aren’t suitable by the time that plant gets back up and running, those raw materials may have to be thrown down in the trash or dumped like you’ve been seeing here on the news lately,” Smythers said.
While people throughout the supply chain are prepared to handle normal spikes for small events, “no one saw this coming,” he said.
“Manufacturers and wholesalers normally just produce and carry levels of inventory that are for normal demand or forecast for a demand if there’s a big event coming that is predictable,” Smythers said, adding that it normally takes about three weeks to get products to a warehouse. While production is slowly getting back to normal, it’s going to take time to get caught on normal supply levels — that’s why it’s so hard to find toilet paper right now.
However, Smythers is optimistic about a recovery.
“Regardless, the food supply network is robust. We do believe that it’s very strong and there is not a shortage of food as a whole, and we will see things rebounding, I believe, in the short term,” he said. “Nobody has a crystal ball but our expectations moving forward is you’ll see temporary supply shortages in multiple categories.
“Cutbacks now may affect future supply, like cutting back acreages that they’ve cut back they will not be able to regrow until 2021,” Smythers said. “Definitely expect prices to change; it could fluctuate — prices could go up, prices could go down.”
Hospital exec cautiously optimistic
Donna Staton, president of Novant Health UVA Health Systems in Culpeper, said social-distancing efforts are working, adding that the commonwealth will have sufficient medical resources for the next few months.
She said, however, that lifting social-distancing restrictions too soon could lead to a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
“We’re going to see another kind of surgence of this disease in the August-September timeframe. … Even with the social distancing that we’ve put in place, even with the controls we don’t have a cure for this,” Staton said. “Everyone will eventually get this disease, be exposed to this disease, be a carrier of this disease or essentially not have the disease at all. We, as a community, have to continually be vigilant and be responsive to meeting the demands in the community.
“We are in a better position today and there we were when this began in mid-March, but there’s still a lot of runway in front of us. As we begin to look at reopening services, the key takeaway … is we need to learn how to exist in the COVID environment, because it will be with us for the foreseeable future,” she said.
In the meantime, Novant Health UVA Health Systems will continue with screenings and temperature checks, and masking of patients and visitors.
“This is a village that is working on this. … It’s not just your front-line healthcare workers, it is every aspect of our community that is pulling together to support our response,” Staton said. “We have been amazed by the outpouring of support by the community. Our team members are really stepping up. I really believe that healthcare is a passion and a calling, and it’s not a job. Our team is very energized by being able to return to some semblance of normal, but we also know that this is going to be with us for a while and we are really focusing hard on making sure that we can take care of our community in a safe and very responsible manner.”
“Obviously, this year has already been a challenging one for local businesses,” said Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say. “We face an unprecedented pandemic that has changed the way we all go about our daily lives. Here at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, we’ve embraced the change and have done everything in our paper to continue to connect our businesses and our community.”
“We will get through this; we will come out stronger on the other side,” he said.
