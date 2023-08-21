Culpeper cheerleaders put in long hours learning routines

At just after 3 p.m. on Monday, more than two dozen girls intently watched their laptops in the Forum at Eastern View High School.
But these girls weren’t studying for a test or working on a class assignment. They are on the the Cyclones cheerleading squad and their focus is on a one-hour computer program that teaches them about head trauma – concussions, traumatic brain injury, etc. The course is required of all athletes at both EVHS and Culpeper County High Schools.
“There are more stunts and tumbling than there used to be,” said first-year cheer head coach Denisha Gilliam-Spence, who led all-star teams in New Jersey prior to coming to EVHS. “The girls get jammed fingers, rolled ankles and sometimes strains or sprains. We have well-qualified trainers to handle those injuries.”
However, head injuries can be unseen or unnoticed and so coaches and athletes learn the signs that may signal a problem.
There are also other changes from what you may recall from “back in the day.”
Then, nine or 10 girls lined up on the sideline and led the crowd in team pride cheers (We’ve got spirit, yes we do, we’ve got spirit, how about you?) as well as urging the defense to “Push ‘em back, push ‘em back, way back,” and the offense with “We want more, we want more, more scores.” The cheers were enthusiastic but the routines of the cheerleaders were fairly uncomplicated.
EVHS, like most large high schools, has two cheer squads: Sideline and competition.
The sideline group goes to football and basketball games and does routines and cheers similar to those over the years. Now, however, there is the competition team. To be in this group, a cheerleader must also do sideline cheers, but a sideline cheerleader does not have to do competition.
“Competition cheering involves a three and a half minute choreographed routine that includes not only cheerleading, but also stunts and tumbling, divided up into sections” Gilliam-Spence said. “You have to be very disciplined and put in the time to learn the routine and work with your teammates. It’s a whole different world from sideline.”
Gilliam-Spence explained that with school and practice, competition cheerleaders were at school from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., five days a week and sometimes there is an extra practice on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of structure, a lot of commitment to conditioning over the summer to be ready when school starts,” she said. “Before the girls are allowed to do stunts, they must attend 20 practices and sideline and competition practice on the same day only counts as one.”
Competition teams seek district, regional and state titles just like football teams do.
It’s not only the complexity of the cheers, but also the personalities of the cheerleaders that has changed over the years.
“We live in a different culture now than we did decades ago and between that and social media, most of the girls have bolder personalities now,” Gilliam-Spence said. “There are still some shy freshmen though, and it’s fun to watch them realize they can do this. We have a lot of freshmen this year so we should have a pretty decent team the next couple of years.”
Despite the large number of freshmen, it is three seniors who lead the EVHS team as tri- captains: Anayah Quinn, Dinaysha Holmes and Cora Lewis.
Quinn has been cheering since her freshman year and likes the energy the sport brings.
“It gets me hyped and makes me happy,” she said. “I also like pushing my body past its limits every year. It’s hard work.”
After graduation, Quinn said she would like to study business.
Holmes and Lewis also said they started cheering when they were young.
“I like the tumbling, but the conditioning is definitely tough,” said Holmes, who wants to work in a salon and go to college.
Lewis said stunting was her favorite aspect of cheer.
“I love it when I do a perfect pullout,” said Lewis, who would like to eventually study sports medicine.
