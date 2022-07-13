A Culpeper County Public Schools choir teacher was arrested on July 12 for reportedly providing a cell phone and requesting nude photographs of a 16-year-old male.
Craig Alexander Smith, 47, of Culpeper, was arrested for use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
Smith was committed to Culpeper County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.
According to the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, the mother of the 16-year-old reported that a Culpeper County High School teacher was possibly grooming her son for sexual activity, had provided him a cell phone and offers for rides home from work.
Smith was appointed as the CCHS Choir teacher for CCPS in 2022 and currently working in the summer school program, the sheriff's office said.
Smith cooperated in discussing the allegations with deputies and admitted to providing the cellular phone and requesting nude photographs of the juvenile, the sheriff's office continued.
“Culpeper County Public Schools is aware of the arrest of Mr. Smith," said Sheriff Scott Jenkins. "As always, Dr. Brads and CCPS are completely cooperative in this investigation.”
Lt. Keene and SRO Deputy Vernon Carter conducted an investigation and ask that anyone with information of other victims or incidents to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520 or MKeene@CulpeperCounty.gov
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
