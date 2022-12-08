Hundreds of families turned out for the Culpeper’s annual Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. The parade ran from Main Street through Mason Street. Parade participants included cars and trucks outfitted with string lights, high school band members and even Santa Claus.
