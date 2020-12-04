The Culpeper Christmas Parade, which has previously been held downtown, is set for 5 p.m. Sunday on Ira Hoffman Lane. The new venue was recently announced by the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office in the following Facebook post:
The Culpeper Christmas Parade will be held on December 6, 2020 at 5:00pm on Ira Hoffman Lane. Sheriff’s Office staff have worked to accommodate recommendations from the VDH and are pleased to offer a safe location for both the parade participants and spectators. This new location allows ample parking for spectators to view from inside their vehicles.
The parade lineup will begin at 3:00pm. Parade participants MUST enter Ira Hoffman Lane from Sperryville Pike. All spectators MUST enter Ira Hoffman Lane from Rixeyville Road.
Santa is scheduled to arrive by helicopter just prior to the parade. This great hometown family event will begin with a seasonal fireworks display. Our wish is to again provide a safe, fun and festive celebration for our community.
Sponsorship packages are available to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program. We thank you for your continued support. Please visit our website for registration and sponsorship information. If you have questions please contact Mike Jenkins at MLJenkins@Culpepercounty.gov or Marshall Keene at MKeene@Culpepercounty.gov
In the event of inclement weather an announcement will be determined by 1:00pm.
