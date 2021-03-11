Local churchgoers must continue following coronavirus-related safety guidelines outlined in Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72, as Culpeper County Circuit Court Judge Dale B. Durrer recently denied a request to provide a temporary injunction easing restrictions during church services.
Attorney J. Michael Sharman filed the lawsuit against Northam on the behalf of Ron Young, Alum Spring Baptist Church’s pastor, Charles Sheads Sr. and Jocie Stallings, who are both members of Novum Baptist Church in Madison County. He also filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Rappahannock and Madison counties.
Sharman explained via email that “this was only a denial of the request for Temporary Injunction” and “the case is not over.”
“We still have the Permanent Injunction and the Declaratory Judgement trials to do. The judge’s letter opinion and order denying our request for the Temporary Injunction lets us see what concerns he has regarding the merits of the case so that we now see what is needed to overcome those concerns,” he wrote.
Sharman declined to further comment as the order is not yet finalized and submitted to the record. He explained that finalizing an order is often a bureaucratic process, but “During this time, the Judge can edit and change the order as he pleases. After it is finalized and admitted to record, any change is much more cumbersome to make.”
In his objection to the ruling, Sharman wrote that both the state and federal constitution impose “limits on a government’s exercise of its police powers” and the court erred “when it inverted that rule and elevated the government’s exercise of its police powers over the Plaintiffs’ inherent rights.”
The plaintiffs are asking that the least possible restrictive guidelines be placed upon churches in what Sharman previously said are attempts to obtain equality and religious freedom as churchgoers should not be subject to harsher guidelines than anyone else.
State: Businesses face more restrictions
The state argues that businesses face more restrictive measures than churches and that religious services have continued uninterrupted throughout the pandemic. The state added that capacity limits have not been enforced at churches since July and the only requirements for religious services are social distancing and masks. Sharman countered that the executive order does not outline exactly what distancing protocols are required, and this vagueness imposes capacity restrictions upon churches.
Northam’s order has been amended several times, with current guidelines for religious services with over 10 participants including:
- Proper physical distancing at all times.
- Marked seating and common areas where attendees may congregate socially distanced.
- Food or beverage distribution items being disposable or cleaned between uses of non-family members.
- Routine cleaning of frequently contacted surfaces before and after services.
- That individuals wear face masks unless they have trouble breathing or face coverings must be removed to participate in religious rituals.
- Posted signage stating those with coronavirus symptoms cannot participate in services.
Posted public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings and more.
In testing whether the order violated the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, Judge Durrer noted that the statute does not prevent the government “from maintaining health, safety, security or discipline.”
Durrer notes that the statute adds that the government cannot “substantially burden” free religious practices unless it is demonstrated that the burden is “essential to further a compelling governmental interest” and implements “the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit defines a “substantial burden” as forcing “an adherent to modify his behavior and to violate his beliefs” or “choose between following the precepts of her religion and forfeiting [governmental] benefits, on the one hand, and abandoning one of the precepts of her religion...on the other hand.”
In denying injunctive relief, Durrer wrote that Executive Order 72 does not limit church capacity or prevent assembly, communion, singing or praying.
Addressing whether the least restrictive means have been implemented, Durrer notes the order “exempts religious services from the otherwise-universal temporary gathering restrictions” and “indicates that individuals may be seated wherever and with whomever they want with appropriate physical distancing.”
Durrer noted that the court recognizes the distinction between a political debate reflecting rational disagreement with the order and a judicial ruling that the order is unconstitutional.
“Therefore, the court holds that the Petitioners are not entitled to injunctive relief under the statute,” he wrote.
In his objection, Sharman claims Durrer was not in fact quoting the Statute of Religious Freedom.
Considering an injunction
After determining that the Executive Order does not violate the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, Durrer examined whether the request for a temporary injunction passed a four-pronged test. While the lawsuit did not meet all of the requirements, it met some, such as proving the plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm without preliminary relief.
“The ability to worship as one chooses is sacrosanct in the United States of America. Any restriction on that right causes irreparable harm,” Durrer writes.
Additionally, Durrer conceded that the plaintiffs “demonstrated that the requested temporary injunction is in the public interest and balance of equities tips in their favor” as “the court holds that the protection of constitutional rights is always in the public interest.”
“Conversely, the protection of the public health and safety is also of great concern,” he wrote. “However, the court heard no evidence that any activity at these specific churches, including, without limitation, physical distancing and gathering has or would result in an increase of the spread of Covid-19.”
Durrer also expressed concern over the potential of police officers asking pastors how they plan to host services or whether they have marked seating and common areas. He added that “the thought of police officers “pestering" religious leaders is “disconcerting.”
In denying a temporary injunction, Durrer noted that the plaintiffs failed to prove that they are likely to succeed on the presented merits. He wrote that the legislature has empowered the health commissioner to “meet any emergency or to prevent a potential emergency caused by a disease dangerous to the public health.” Additionally, he noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has stated that “it is no part of the function of a court to determine which measures are likely to be the most effective for the protection of the public against disease.”
“In this case, the purpose of the order is not to infringe or prohibit religious worship, but to ensure that it occur safely during a worldwide pandemic,” Durrer wrote.
