Culpeper Co. Volunteer Fire Department carnival set for May

The Culpeper Co. Volunteer Fire Department's 68th Annual Carnival will be held from May 24-27 at the Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
The parade will be held on May 25.Anyone wishing to participate should contact
culpeperfire.com for entry information.
Raffle tickets for the Grand Prize drawings are $1 each and are available in books of 25 from any department member, at the fairgrounds and selected retailers.
The Grand Prize is $2,500 cash, 2nd prize, $1,000 cash, 3rd prize $500 cash, and 4th and 5th prizes are $100 cash each.
This is one of the department's major fundraisers for the year. Come out, support the community's volunteers and have some family fun.
