Culpeper community residents, elected officials and business owners are invited to gather together in praise and thanks during this year’s annual Community Thanksgiving Service. The service, sponsored by the Culpeper County Christian Ministerial Association, will be hosted at Culpeper United Methodist Church for the first time this year.
Culpeper Baptist Church traditionally hosted the annual service but last year the CCCMA decided to move to a smaller more intimate location and Reformation Lutheran Church agreed to host. The association also changed the date to a weekend last year in hopes to draw more people from the community. This year it returns to a weeknight “due to the fact that families are travelling the weekend of Thanksgiving”, said Erick Kalenga, President of the CCCMA. Though the attendance was up last year, approximately 140, the association decided to continue with the idea of rotating the service at different churches until they find a permanent location.
Pastor Brad Hales of Reformation Lutheran Church will provide the message this year tying in the parable of the ten Lepers who got healed. “Only one of the ten Lepers returned to give thanks,” said Hales noting that giving thanks is what this whole service is about. Hales is excited about the service this year. “It’s a really great thing for the community to come together and give thanks,” he said earlier this week. “I feel Culpeper is truly blessed”.
Hales has resided in Culpeper and been the pastor at Reformation Lutheran for 14 ½ years. “I feel Culpeper is truly blessed,” said Hales. “If I could use one word to best describe Culpeper it would be collaboration. Culpeper is one of the most collaborated communities I’ve ever lived in. People are willing to work together here for the best of the community. That’s something to give thanks for,” he said.
The Culpeper Gospel choir will be providing special music during the service this year and a time of fellowship and refreshment will available in the fellowship hall following the service. Non-perishable and canned foods will be accepted for the Salvation Army this year and the offering from the Community Service this year will benefit the Culpeper Warming Shelter.
Want to Go?
What: Annual Community Thanksgiving Service
Where: Culpeper United Methodist Church. 1233 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper
When: Thursday, November 21 from 630 – 7:30 p.m.
Offering: Donation of non-perishable food item for the Salvation Army and love offering accepted to benefit the Culpeper Warming Shelter
Further Questions: Contact Erick Kalenga at 540.729.7330
