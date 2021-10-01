Culpeper community member receives citizen award

A Culpeper Senior Center administrator was honored with the Amazing Citizen Award during a ceremony at the Culpeper Baptist Church on Sept. 23.
“It's really you, the people in this community, (that) has helped us get where we are tonight because without you we could not do any of this,” said Gladys Williams. “I want you to give yourselves a hand because it's you that is the reason for this award.”
“Gladys is a remarkable person,” said Denise Walker of Healthy Culpeper. “She is amazing, and she has such a big heart, a huge heart. We appreciate all that she does in the community. We wouldn’t be the same without her. We have much gratitude.”
“I can’t think of anyone or any words that can exemplify the impact that Gladys makes to this community every single day, making a positive impact in people's lives,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins.
Following the award ceremony was a Neighborhood Watch meeting featuring guest speaker April Achter of the Virginia Department of Health. She provided updated information on COVID-19 along with information about local responses and resources.
