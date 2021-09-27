The Culpeper Soccer Club is remembering one of their own, Kaylin Hart, 12, who died on Sept. 26 after battling an infection for two weeks.
The soccer club is raising money to help pay for Hart’s medical expenses and funeral services. In 14 hours, the club raised more than $5,000 via GoFundMe with a $10,000 set goal.
The Culpeper Soccer Club described Kaylin and her passions in the fundraiser description:
"Kaylin loved soccer, arts and crafts, and was always trying to redecorate her room. She loved taking care of her younger sisters, and her two best friends were Trinity and Kendall. Kaylin was 12 years old, and she played the game with a quiet determination that inspired her teammates and coaches."
To view the GoFundMe, go online to https://gf.me/v/c/pv74/In-Memory-of-Kaylin
