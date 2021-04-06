A 45-year-old Culpeper man working as a contractor for a tree service company died Sunday after falling from a tree at a home in the 6500 block of Rivington Road in Springfield.
Officers were called to the scene at 2:24 p.m., where they learned Mauro Cruz Cortes of Culpeper had been 40 to 45 feet above the ground cutting off tree limbs.
He was secured to a tree limb that he was standing on, when that limb broke and he fell to ground, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
The investigation continues in partnership with officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Preliminarily, detectives believe this was an accident. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
