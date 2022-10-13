After an uphill battle, Culpeper Town Council voted to end the long-standing dispute over the name of a local lake.
During the council’s Oct. 11 meeting, a motion was made to change the name of Lake Pelham, which is named after Alabama-native Confederate Major John Pelham, to Lake Culpeper. It passed with a 5-4 vote.
Those in favor of the name change were Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. as well as council members Meaghan Taylor, Billy Yowell, Jamie Clancey and Travis Brown while Joe Short, Erick Kalenga, Janie Schmidt and Michael Olinger dissented.
Prior to voting, members spoke about the effectiveness and meaning behind the name change.
“We heard a lot from community members that this name of Lake Culpeper would be very meaningful and important to them, so I think this is a great way to honor that,” Clancey said.
“My concern continues to be that changing the name really isn’t going to get to the heart of the issue, what truly is the problem, and that is this division we have, divisiveness regarding race,” Short said. “Changing the name doesn’t, I don’t believe, and the many people that have contacted me, (believe that) changing the name is going to help us create unity. It’s just going to introduce additional disunity.”
Clancey explained there are a number of other locations named after Pelham around Culpeper and simply changing the name of one location would be a compromise. Neither she nor her colleagues on council, to her knowledge, has any intention of changing the remaining locations’ names.
Pelham died in Culpeper after suffering injuries suffered when an exploded artillery shell struck his head during the 1863 Battle of Kelly’s Ford.
During a February 2021 meeting, the council voted 5-4 that the lake should be renamed and the matter referred to the Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee to initiate the process of proposing a name.
A few months later in May, the council considered a recommendation from the committee to rename Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper, however, the motion failed.
Last month, however, the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee considered a motion to again suggest the renaming. The motion passed and thus the recommendation forwarded to the council for final decisions.
According to town documents, the estimated cost to rename Lake Pelham is $9,000, which includes the replacement signage for the lake as well as Lake Pelham Adventures. The cost does not include currently undetermined administrative costs to change the name on all associated documents, permits, etc.
The funds will be transferred from General Fund Reserves to Parks & Recreation Operating Supplies to purchase replacement signage.
