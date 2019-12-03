Culpeper County affirmed itself as a “Constitutional County” Tuesday.
During the morning meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, the board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution cementing the county’s Second Amendment Rights.
The resolution came about as constituents and supervisors expressed concern about the actions of a new Democrat-controlled legislature in Richmond and the potential to propose restrictive gun legislation next year.
The resolution reads: “2. The Board of Supervisors expresses its commitment by any and all legal means to Respect, Preserve, and Enforce the Second of Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Article 1, § 13 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia to the fullest extent permitted by law1; and, 3. The Board of Supervisors express its commitment to oppose unconstitutional and unlawful legislation and proposed restrictions that infringe upon the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms through any and all legal means, as may be expedient, including without limitation by court action.”
Hundreds turned out in support of the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution, with the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room overflowing into the hallway and outside. Residents handed out orange stickers showing support for the Second Amendment and raucous applause serenaded the supervisors when they approved the resolution.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, a Vietnam veteran, spoke out in favor of the resolution.
“In all my adult life I’ve sworn to upload the constitution, I’ll be damned if any politician in Richmond or anywhere else will change my mind,” he said to applause.
Chase invited Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins to speak on the matter, as the CCSO is the last line of defense in the county. Jenkins, who said he is as far right on the subject as he could be, said that it is a God given right to bear arms and swore to help citizens uphold that right.
He said that if weapons were deemed “illegal,” he would have a solution.
“There’s no limit the number of auxiliary deputies,” Jenkins said. “They can’t stop me from swearing in deputies from around the state.”
He said that swearing in auxiliary deputies would have no cost to the taxpayer and it would allow citizens to be able to carry. He said that if it comes to that extreme, he could imagine having to swear in “thousands” of auxiliary deputies. An auxiliary deputies responsibilities include fulfilling eight hours of volunteer work a month. They are required to pass a background check.
Jenkins said it was important to note that he feels the Democrats are good people, and doesn't think the gun legislation will pass. However, he wants his and the gun owners voices to be heard.
“We shouldn’t punish the vast majority of the state for the few that abuse weapons,” Jenkins said.
Catalpa Supervisor Sue Hansohn said that by making weapons illegal will only create a black market and the General Assembly should focus on other tactics to battle the situation.
“The deeper issue the General Assembly should look at is mental health issues,” she said. “I’m asking the General Assembly to stop this crap they’re doing and look at the underlying issue that is mental health.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier thanked the public for all their emails, saying it was one of the most discussed he’s seen. He said conversation is good and that passing this resolution is hopefully the first step in protecting second amendment rights.
Frazier said that the county left the word “sanctuary” out of the resolution for a reason but suggested at the end of the resolution it be worded that “Culpeper County will be a Constitutional County.”
The board amended the resolution and voted 7-0 to approve it - as the crowd burst into a standing ovation.
On Monday night, Rappahannock County approved a similar resolution by a 3-1 vote with one abstention.
