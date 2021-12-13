Governor Northam Monday awarded Culpeper County with $8.6 million as a part of a $2 billion deployment to achieve near-universal broadband statewide.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
The funds will be used to build fiber broadband to 4,269 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in throughout the county.
