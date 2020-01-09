Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell was recently honored at the 100th Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia by becoming one of the first localities in the Commonwealth to achieve office accreditation.
Accreditation is awarded only to offices which have met the rigorous standards set forth by the Commissioner’s Association. The twelve standards set forth by the Association include education requirements for the Commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies as well as assessment methodology.
Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to demonstrate they continue to meet these standards annually.
“Commissioner Yowell has demonstrated a commitment to Culpeper County and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Culpeper County’s Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” stated The Honorable Thomas Blackwell, 2019-2020 President of the Association.
“The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia has always been at the forefront in seeking to improve professional skills and overall performance for the good of the Commonwealth and it’s localities,” Blackwell added. “In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain Office Accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”
The Association launched a Career Development program in 2000 to encourage professionalism and promote consistency in the administration of assessment throughout the Commonwealth. In addition to Commissioner Yowell, four out of seven full time staff have achieved Master Deputy designation and three are currently working toward their master designation. “I am so proud of our staff and this achievement demonstrates our mission to provide unparalleled customer service to our taxpayers, our commitment to provide accurate, fair and equitable assessments and our determination to make sure no one pays any more than their share of the tax burden,” said Yowell.
