Culpeper County Conference to help strengthen Culpeper businesses

Be A Culpeper Local, in association with Central Virginia Small Business Development Center and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, will host the first Culpeper County Conference: Business Breakouts on April 26 at the Daniel Technology Center campus of Germanna Community College.
The Culpeper County Conference (C3) is a small business summit for Culpeper County business owners.
“Culpeper County entrepreneurs will have access to six timely courses to help strengthen their businesses. The day is full of sessions most frequently asked for by business owners,” said Bryan Rothamel, Economic Development Director for Culpeper County.
The conference is free for all Culpeper County business owners. Registrants can attend any single session or all sessions.
The day begins with a choice of three 2-hour workshops. Attendees will choose between QuickBooks and recordkeeping, customer-center sales, or a marketing plan that works for your business. Attendees will actively work on their business during the workshops and leave with work product tailored to their business.
The second session includes three one-hour courses to choose from. The offerings are an overview of available money through Community Investment Collaborative, why all businesses need to be concerned about cybersecurity, and practical tools to help your business.
The day concludes with a roundtable lunch discussion with a few successful Culpeper County business owners.
“Success has many definitions for small businesses. The roundtable discussion will show us how everyone’s pathway to success is different,” Rothamel said.
Registration is open on CulpeperConference.com.
Be A Culpeper Local is a program of Culpeper County’s Department of Economic Development. The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is coordinating the Culpeper County Conference. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce assisted on planning and event coordination.
