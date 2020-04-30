Culpeper County Democrats keeping busy

Since electing new offices back in December, the Culpeper County Democratic Committee has been extremely busy.
To answer the challenges created by social distancing, the committee pivoted to online meetings in March and has conducted one general membership meeting and two executive committee meetings on a virtual platform since then.
Communication with members and the community at large has focused on getting the word out about community resources to help citizens cope with the economic impacts of the pandemic. The Committee has been in close contact with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s office and acting as an additional conduit for disseminating information about state and federal services available through the recent emergency appropriations.
Congresswoman Spanberger has held several virtual Town Halls, as well as sending out information about the Paycheck Protection Act via email.
The Culpeper Democrats recently chose eight delegates to represent all local Democrats in the upcoming 7th Congressional Committee Convention. Plans are for the 7th Congressional Committee caucus to be held in May via a virtual platform. In keeping with the Democratic Party of Virginia’s (DPVA) commitment to gender equality, these Culpeper County delegates are evenly split between men and women. Delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be selected at the 7th Congressional District Convention.
Additionally, Abigail Spanberger will receive the official nomination as Democrat candidate to appear on the ballot this November at that convention.
The 7th District Convention will be followed by the DPVA State Convention in June. Additional delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be selected at that time. At this time the DNC is set to be held in Milwaukee later in the summer.
