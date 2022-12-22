Culpeper County farm receives state recognition

Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State Clean Water Farm Award. The award is given based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitment to land stewardship and natural resource conservation management. The recipient of the 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Culpeper County is Locust Dale Cattle Company, which is operated by John Paul and Mollie Visosky.
The total acreage of the farm is approximately 4,200 acres, which consists of both cool and warm season perennial pastures, hayland, cropland and mixed hardwood forest. The farm is bordered by the Robinson River to the south, historic Cedar Mountain to the north, and stretches from Rt. 15 on the west to Rapidan Road in the east. The farm was recognized by the District for its management of the 900 acres of pasture.
Conservation efforts with the Culpeper Soil and Water District began in the spring of 2015. John Paul was interested in changing the farm’s management style, which was historically a feedlot and finishing beef operation, to a pasture raised cow/calf operation, utilizing grass and other forages. Of particular interest was using fencing to establish a rotational grazing system and installing a series of water systems to supply the cattle with clean, reliable water.
Between all six projects or phases on the over 900 acres pastureland the Culpeper SWCD helped installed:
Seven miles of stream exclusion fence
2.3 miles of interior cross fence
4.7 miles of pipeline to distribute water to 19 water troughs
The Visosky family was recognized at the Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards banquet along with Culpeper County Directors Tom O’Halloran and Dennis Verhoff and Associate Director Bob Williamson. Mr. Andrew Smith, Chief Deputy Director and Mr. James Martin, Division Director of the Soil and Water Division from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation were also in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.