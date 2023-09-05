Culpeper County High School golf hope for record season

The Culpeper County High School golf team is increasing in numbers and decreasing its team score, things that make Head Coach Troy Ralston optimistic about both the present and the future.
“It’s exciting to see how much the program has grown and how the results have improved since becoming the coach three seasons ago,” Ralston said. “The program has grown from four players my first season to 20 players this season. And our team scores in matches have gone from well over 200 to scores in the 160s. Our record is currently 3-2 in dual matches.”
High school golf matches typically consist of nine holes. Six golfers compete in a dual match and the four lowest individual scores for each team make up the final team score. The lowest scorer for the match is called the “medalist.”
“We have had good balance (in our scoring) this year as sophomore Matthew Amos (twice), junior Tommy Stallings and sophomore Brett Richardson (once each) have all won individual medals thus far.”
“We hope to keep improving and reach the level of Eastern View and Courtland, which are the class of the Battlefield District,” said Ralston.
“Our top three (Amos, Stallings and Richardson) are the nucleus of our team and all will be back next year. This year we want to also find good, solid fourth and fifth golfers.”
Although he’s a sophomore, Amos said he has been playing golf for about five years. Like most golfers he seeks a balanced game, meaning strong tee shots, chip shots onto the green and accurate putts.
“My drives are pretty strong,” Amos said. “I usually can hit about 280 to 290 yards. Chipping and putting is harder for me.”
For reference, the average drive for high school golfers Amos’ age with a low handicap is around 250 yards.
It takes a certain amount of physical ability to succeed at golf, but Amos said golf is also “a very mental” game mixing ability, with strategy on the best way to play a hole and the best clubs to use for successful drives.
Amos is strong in that area, too, as he is a straight-A student. He said he likes hunting, mows grass to make some spending money and admires professional golfer Jordan Spieth, a three-time major event winner.
Stallings has been golfing for four years and started playing with his dad.
“Agriculture is my favorite school subject and I do the Farm Show in July,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of ribbons raising pigs to sell.”
Stallings said he hopes to play college golf and that Pebble Beach in California is one course he would like to play.
Richardson said that golf is “calming” for him and that his goal is to break par for a regulation 18 holes.
He said English is his favorite subject in school and steak is his favorite food.
“Besides golf, I also play baseball,” Richardson said. “Both sports are much different, but I like them about the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.