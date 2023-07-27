Culpeper County High School names new boys basketball head coach

Culpeper County High School announced Thursday the appointment of Keith "Mister" Jennings as the new boys basketball head coach.
A homecoming for Jennings, he returns to his alma mater with a remarkable basketball legacy and a wealth of coaching experience that will undoubtedly elevate the Blue Devils’ basketball program to new heights.
Jennings, a member of the Culpeper County High School Class of 1987, remains an iconic figure in the school's basketball history.
During his time at CCHS, he demonstrated an extraordinary level of talent and commitment, earning numerous accolades, including being named first team All-State during his junior and senior years. His exceptional skills also saw him receive three-time Battlefield District Player of the Year and tournament MVP. Furthermore, he etched his name in CCHS and Battlefield District history by becoming the all-time leading scorer - records that still stand.
After his high school career, Jennings continued to excel in basketball at East Tennessee State University.
His performance earned him All America and Southern Conference Player of the Year in 1991. His talent and dedication led him to compete at the highest level, the NBA. He played for the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. Not only did Jennings find success in the United States, but he also left an indelible mark on the international basketball stage. His exceptional abilities were acknowledged in Europe, where he achieved all-star status four times. He was honored with the titles of Player of the Year and Three-Point Champion in the top French league.
Over the years, Jennings transitioned into the world of coaching, where he has continued to share his vast knowledge and passion for the game. His coaching journey includes stints at East Tennessee State University, Bluefield College, and Lees-McRae College. For the past six seasons, he has been at the helm of Lees-McRae College's women's basketball team.
With his return to Culpeper County High School, Jennings brings a unique blend of basketball prowess, coaching expertise and a deep understanding of the local community.
"It's an absolute honor to return to Culpeper County High School, where my basketball journey began," Jennings said. "I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence, sportsmanship, and growth within the team. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve success both on and off the court. I look forward to the upcoming season and the opportunity to work with these talented young athletes."
The Culpeper County High School community eagerly awaits the start of the basketball season under Jennings' guidance, confident that his leadership will inspire the Blue Devils.
