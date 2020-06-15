Culpeper County Library open again — with some limits

The Culpeper County Library reopened its physical space at 271 Southgate Shopping Center at 10 a.m. Monday — with some limitations.
Some of these include:
• Hours of operation are temporarily Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Local History Room is by reservation only.
• Study, conference and meeting rooms are closed as is the computer lab, with limited seating throughout the building.
• A reduced number of computers are available for 90 minutes per day per library user from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Fifty people are allowed in the building at a time and are following CDC and VDH guidelines for social distancing and face covering use.
