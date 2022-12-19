Culpeper County Library to host inaugural CulpeperCon in March

If your Spidey-Sense was tingling, this might be why!
Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the Culpeper County Library will host the inaugural CulpeperCon in March.
“Graphic novels and comic books, once seen at the fringe of literature, can now be considered a vital way to add visual interpretation to the written word,” said Culpeper County Library Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator Andrew DeNicola. “The mission of this event is to highlight how graphic novels can live side-by-side with more traditional literature to enhance and encourage literacy for all ages.”
This free convention will be held from 5-9 p.m. on March 24 and from 10-5 p.m. on March 25 at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
The two-day convention will feature a cosplay contest, Kosplay 5k, a movie screening, comic book and graphic novel discussions, demonstrations, panels and free play opportunities for trading card games and board games, live action role play demonstrations and more.
CulpeperCon is partnering with local organizations such as the Library of Congress Packard Campus, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, The Town of Culpeper and The Collector’s Den to help highlight the community’s diverse interest in pop culture.
“The Culpeper Library, Collector's Den alongside multiple other committee members have banded together to do just that,” said Deneck Ubario, owner of The Collector’s Den in Culpeper. “On a day-to-day basis, the library serves as a space for many people, providing resources, fun, and a space that is safe for everyone.”
“CulpeperCon will be an extension of this for collectors, hobbyists, and anyone who wants to explore more of what Culpeper has to offer!”
The keynote speaker on March 25 will be Dr. Grace D. Gipson, assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Gipson teaches courses on theories and foundations in African American Studies, Blackness in pop culture and Black storytelling in television and film. Gipson's area of research interest centers around Black pop culture, digital humanities, the intersections of race and gender in comic books and gaming, Afrofuturism and race and new media.
The Kosplay 5K will be held at 8 a.m. on March 25 at Rockwater Park. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite character.
“Events like these that work to encourage and inspire have a lasting impact on not only the participants, but also any community that strives to bring inclusive and unique experiences to their region,” said Tori Buell, Business Development and Program Manager.
CulpeperCon has its own unique flair as Culpeper’s own Tony Rozwadowski of K Art & Design, Inc., and who created the soon-to-be-iconic mascots “Captains Culpeper.”
To learn more about CulpeperCon or the Library visit www.cclva.org.
