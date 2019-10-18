A Culpeper County man was arrested following a long-term investigation and traffic stop earlier this week.
On Oct. 16, Lofton Howard Lambert, 33, of Culpeper County was arrested as a result of a long term investigation. This investigation was started by the Culpeper Police Department and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force several months ago.
The investigation culminated when Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lambert in their jurisdiction on southbound Rt. 29 for a speeding infraction. During the traffic stop a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 500 grams (1/2 Kilogram) of suspected cocaine and $26,000 in US currency. Lambert is currently being held without bond in the Fauquier County Adult Detention center.
“This is yet another example of multi-jurisdictional partnerships making a huge impact on the enforcement of trafficking illegal narcotics into Culpeper," Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “The Culpeper Police Department is committed to continue our fight against narcotics dealers in our region.”
This remains an active, on-going investigation.
Anyone with further information on this case or any other narcotics case, we ask that you contact the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force at (540)547-2997.
