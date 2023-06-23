Culpeper County Planning Commission recommends solar farm approval in contradictory double vote

The Culpeper County Planning Commission during a meeting on June 14 voted to send a recommendation of approval of a conditional use permit for a utility-scale solar facility, however, concluded the permit was not in compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
North Ridge Culpeper Solar LLC by way of Kenneth Neimann applied for a conditional use permit to operate a utility-scale solar facility on a property located off Route 3 (Germanna Hwy) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District, commonly known as the Sherwood Farm.
Neimann sought to construct and operate a 26 MW project on approximately 355 acres, of which panels and other equipment will only be placed on approximately 252 acres. The application has no plans for a substation or any major infrastructure.
The commission met in order to determine if the location and the character of the conditional use permit comply with the county’s adopted 2023 Comprehensive Plan for land use.
The planning commission is responsible for making a recommendation as to whether or not the application should be approved or denied to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
During this meeting, they also conducted a vote on their “findings,” which concluded the application did not fall within the parameters of the comprehensive plan due to its general location and soil classifications that lend itself to “prime farmland,” according to Commissioner Katie Reames, who made the motion.
The yes votes were Reames, Cindy Thornhill, Keith Price and Nate Clancy. The dissenting votes were Raymond Zegley, Walter Burton and Lance Kilby.
In a subsequent vote, the majority of the commission - 4 to 3 - voted in favor of recommending the application’s approval to the Board of Supervisors. All votes were in line with the previous except for Price who voted in favor of the passage.
Neimann originally applied for the permit in April, but was sent back to the drawing board to address staff questions and concerns, of which Culpeper County Planning Director Samuel McLearen said they worked “diligently” to do so.
Many members of the family who own Sherwood Farm spoke in favor of recommending approval including Laura Kelsey. She noted three benefits of the application: a productive use of underutilized farm land, providing power directly to Dominion’s Culpeper substation and the lack of visibility of the land’s potential future panels.
Susan Ralston, who leads local nonprofit the Citizens for Responsible Solar, spoke in opposition to the permit by citing a previously approved 1,000 acre solar project site adjacent to the proposed site. The two independently operated services would appear to be one due to their close proximity, which violates the essence of the county’s solar ordinance that restricts sites to a maximum of 300 acres.
If the permit is approved by the Board of Supervisors, construction of the site is estimated to begin in two years and be completed in less than a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.