These property transfers for March 2020 were provided by the Culpeper County Assessor’s Office. Appreciation is extended to W. Jason Kilby and his staff.
March Top Dollar Deal: Cedar MTN District, $852,500. The printing of this list is made possible by ReMax Crossroads of Culpeper. Total: 96
Catalpa District
3/2: Compton, Jessie and Other to Aronategui, Alcibiades and Wife; 10.35 acres located at 9284 Mountain Springs LN, $570,000
3/5: Young, Shelton R and Wife to Red Lantern Construction Corp; 10 acres located near Greyson LN, 101,000
3/5: Wright, James A JR to Varela, Alexander R and Wife; 5.92 acres located at 11371 Spring Hollow LN, $400,000
3/9: Fitzpatrick, John D and Wife to Seymour, Everett Royal and Others; 4.69 acres located near Holly Springs RD, $120,000
3/16: Ryan, Colin E to Sullivan, Timothy W and Wife; .64 acres located at 10379 River RD, $265,000
3/20: Bard, Kathleen M & Bard, Philip J to Johnson, Kevin and Wife; .63 acres located at 14506 General Longstreet AVE, $225,000
3/24: Hess, Kristin L to Jewell, Dillion Glenn and Wife; 1.18 acres located at 7010 Eggsbornville RD, $196,550
Catalpa Town District
3/9: Blue Ridge Property Management Group LLC to Jefferson Homebuilders INC; Multiple parcels located Lewis ST, $115,000
Cedar MTN District
3/9: Ward, Jordan W and Wife to Tucker, Raheem R and Wife; 2.81 acres located at 19242 Mabel CT, $428,000
3/10: Simpson, Rodney to Schaub, Andrew M and Wife; 3 acres located at 20067 Camp RD, $349,900
3/11: Aldambayev, Kanat and Other to Dear, Kevin M and Other; .15 acres located at 18134 Scenic Creek LN, $315,000
3/12: Rook, Robert D & Nanna M to Fortunato, Thomas Paul and Wife; 38.9 acres located at 23386 Cedar Ridge RD, $852,500
3/20: De Barros, Jorge N to Ratcliff, Joshua A; .15 acres located at 12045 Live Oak DR, $355,000
3/24: Shifflett, Eric Wade and Wife to Fuentes, Carla; 1.74 acres located at 7279 Crockett AVE, $289,000
3/24: Shao, Jonathan Guowu and Wife to Powell, Myra and Husband; 4.63 acres located at 21183 Old Orange RD, $423,000
3/25: Crane, Jeffrey L and Wife to Garcia, Dorian H and Wife; .73 acres located at 20131 William DR, $292,000
3/31: Jefferson Homebuilders INC to Dozier, Melissa Anne; 1.67 acres located at 9196 White Shop RD, $329,900
Cedar MTN Town District
3/2: Wester, Paige J to Aucoin, Bryan J and Wife; Townhouse located at 417 Cromwell CT, $189,199
3/26: Skiles, Aaron L to McCauley, Melanie M; .12 acres located at 165 King Edward CT, $335,000
East Fairfax District
3/3: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Spradlin, Brianna Leigh; .15 acres located at 2138 Chestnut DR, $365,141
3/9: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Quinn, Chiquitta Caprice, .14 acres located at 1963 Cotton Tail DR, $273,000
3/12: McCann, Lorinda K to Posada, Kevin I and Wife; .14 acres located at 2065 Magnolia CIR, $319,500
3/16: Wynh, Tereek to Westhoff, Samuel L; .35 acres located at 141 Standpipe RD, $342,500
3/17: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Rife, Kimberly Marie; .12 acres located at 2147 Juniper DR, $344,882
3/20: Fetter, Charles J and Wife to McConnell, Danny Jay and Wife; .23 acres located at 715 Kingsbrook RD, $335,000
3/24: Van Ness, Bruce and Others to Barrientos, Jose B and Wife; Townhouse located at 1113 Vantage PL, $125,000
3/25: Jones, Lillian R to Prunell, Joseph Ryan; Townhouse located at 2281 Forsythia DR, $220,000
3/27: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Freedy, Andrea Kay; .16 acres located at 2146 Juniper Dr, $343,859
3/30: Hudgins, Joseph Daniel and Wife to Jones, Zachary and Wife; .14 acres located at 1819 Cotton Tail DR, $323,000
3/30: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Wilson, Charles and Wife; .14 acres located at 2205 Chestnut DR, $335,999
3/30: Gandy, Ronald L and Wife to Lewis, Kathleen; Townhouse located at 1936 Birch DR, $192,000
3/31: Beck, Aaron James and Wife to Rasnick, Jon; Townhouse located at 2285 Forsythia DR, $215,000
3/31: Settle, Leslie Michelle to Crosswhite, David and Wife; .43 acres located at 724 Electric AVE, $345,000
Jefferson District
3/2: Wollam, Robert C to Caliber Homebuilder INC; 23.71 acres located near Jeffersonton RD, $145,000
3/4: Villers, Vicki L to Holtslag, Conrad; 13.67 acres located at 4465 Jeffersonton RD, $390,000
3/9: Barrett, Yvonne to Troyer, Joseph G and Wife; 3 acres located at 1181 Kristin LN, $245,000
3/11: Williams, Franklin to Carter, David and Wife; 1.12 acres located at 10255 Dutch Hollow RD, $228,000
3/13: Federal National Mortgage Association to Kocak, Jessica and Other; 2.31 acres located at 9029 Rixeyville RD, $242,500
3/16: Harms, Timothy P and Other to Carter, William Sterling and Wife; 9.4 acres located at 2079 Riley RD, $325,000
3/16: McMahan, Galen JR and Other to Coughlin, Keith and Wife; 4.1 acres located at 9465 Breezewood LN, $560,000
3/16: Pittman, Gary Lynn and Wife to MD Russell Construction INC; 15.67 acres located near Walnut Ln, $170,000
3/16: Caudill, Barbara Ann & Fewell, Michael William to Nicholson, Robin and Other; 1 acre located at 2153 Brown LN, $239,000
3/20: Turner, James W and Other to Miller, Kelli Camille and Husband; 1.58 acres located at 3588 Southhampton DR, $485,000
3/20: Garcia, Leonardo Jose and Wife to Rahmani, Johnathan and Wife; 3.03 acres located at 2646 Colvin RD, $455,000
3/20: Parker, Reggi N and Other to Schmidt, Susan Marie and Husband; 1.92 acres located at 2026 Parker PL, $198,000
3/23: Kohler Brothers LLC to Leach, Terry M and Other; 10.22 acres located near Firefly RD, $99,000
3/23: Aufmuth, Eric M and Wife to Eppley, Andrew Paul and Other; 3.03 acres located at 19433 Springfield CIR, $372,500
3/24: Couk, David E SR and Wife to Carlin, Robert M JR; 3.3 acres located at 5228 Myers Mill RD, $563,000
3/25: Arndt, Jason R and Wife to Shifflett, Eric Wade and Wife; 2.27 acres located at 2545 Colvin RD, $435,000
3/30: Beverstock, Jeffrey D and Wife to Sampsell, Joseph K and Wife; 1.98 acres located at 15447 Pheasant CT, $395,000
Salem District
3/2: Evers, Edward F III and Wife to Lawrence, Jeffrey and Other; 1.09 acres located at 9446 Hampton LN, $300,000
3/2: SONA INC to Stallings, Matthew A and Wife; 2.23 acres located at 10210 Limestone AVE, $490,000
3/2: CMH Homs INC to Minor, Tori L; 1.03 acres located at 13359 Gray St, $239,000
3/3: Hook, Dale Taylor and Other to Aho, Jeremy Matthew and Wife; 2.15 acres located at 9356 Taylor LN, $226,000
3/4: Smith, William Joseph IV and Other to Green, Kenneth Wayne and Others; 6.3 acres located at 17390 Emma DR, $510,000
3/5: One Main Financial Services INC to Lohr, Dana K; 1 acre located at 14378 Shanktown RD, $76,055
3/9: Walker, Timmy E and Wife to Moran, Jaime Alexander; 1.36 acres located at 5116 Hazelmere LN, $210,000
3/9: Deneen, Sharyn M to Culbertson, Kevin C and Wife, 15536 Fox Chase LN, $290,000
3/9: Swift, Harvey to Foote, Hastings III; .95 acres located at 17187 N Merrimac RD, $194,900
3/11: Kosch, Ethan and Other to McGuire, Douglas Wayne and Wife; 4.18 acres located at 10338 Mountian Run Lake RD, $389,000
3/20: Crook, Charles S and Wife to Gagne, Gerald; 2.06 acres located at 9128 Woodbrook LN, $322,500
3/24: Lesson Never Learned LLC to Nehring, Robert John and Wife; 1.09 acres located at 13380 Gray ST, $300,000
3/30: Dark, David Scott and Other to Rupard, W Ralph and Wife; 1.33 acres located at 7487 Kirtley TRL, $236,000
3/30: Richards, Christopher Shawn to Rutherford, Sean; 1.17 acres located at 18235 Sumter RD, $239,900
3/31: Walter, William W & Walter, Mary E to Litwinczyk, Thomas Walter and Wife; 1.66 acres located at 9323 Mountain Run Lake RD, $345,000
Stevensburg District
3/2: Painter, Ruby to Tahiry, Mohammad Rasul; 12.25 acres located near MT Pony RD, $55,000
3/3: Ashmore, Ryan C and Wife to Hernandez-Rivera, Apolinar; .6 acres located at 14694 Carrico Mills RD, $153,500
3/3: Lough, William Julius and Other to Nuar, Peter F and Others; 1.21 acres located at 13439 Broadview LN, $338,000
3/4: Eckard, Zachariah J and Wife to Wright Christopher E and Wife; 8.48 acres located at 12645 MT Zion Church RD, $600,000
3/5: Smith, Gregory A to Dysart, Paul Brandt and Wife; 10.00 acres located near Fairfield LN, $150,000
3/9: Orringer, Kathleen to Zatari, Tareq; 11.07 acres near MT Zion Church RD, $115,000
3/9: Pardee Virginia Timber 1 LLC to Hurlock, James Brittan and Wife, Multiple parcels located near Jacobs Ford RD, $261,570
3/11: Houck, Robert A and Other to Knowles, David A and Other; 2.14 acres located near Carolina LN, $75,000
3/13: SAB Investments LLC to Graham, James Melvin III; 3 acres located at 24183 Revercomb RD, $319,900
3/20: Jacobs, Bruce W and Wife to Albritton, Zachary and Wife; 2.34 aces located at 18183 Brenridge DR, $395,000
3/20: Green, David and Wife to Gavigan, Phillip M and Other; 1.09 acres located at 14100 Westwind LN, $352,100
3/20: Faulconer, Shirley V to Wolfe, Joshua R and Wife; Multiple parcels located near Inlet RD, $196,000
3/27: Loyd, Margaret G and Other to Suthard, Richard G and Wife; 6.75 acres located near Fields Mill RD, $50,000
3/27: Loyd, Margaret G and Other to Suthard, Kyle; 8.37 acres located near Fields Mill RD, $50,000
3/27: Gabos, Gizella to Murray, Patsy; .73 acres located at 19201 Germanna HWY, $238,000
West Fairfax District
3/3: Dooley, Kevin F to Gomez, Eddy A and Wife; .30 acres located at 728 First ST, $145,000
3/3: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC; .80 acres located at 829 Keswick Dr, $103,000
3/4: Horodyskyj, Ivan and Wife to Arevalo-Lewis, Fatima Portillo; .27 acres located at 621 Keswick DR, $344,950
3/9: Hampton, Michael Todd to Krutke, Kimberly Jean and Husband; .22 acres located at 458 Blossom Tree Rd, $415,000
3/12: Lasswell, John J to Smeby, Stuart and Wife; Townhouse located at 847 Fairview Village CT, $170,000
3/16: Vernon, Courtney to Hebel, Jeremy Scott and Other; .13 acres located at 1024 Riverdale CIR, $283,900
3/16: Davis, Elizabeth M to Rand, Lisa M; .22 acres located at 629 Country Club RD, $342,500
3/16: RAM Holdings LLC to CRM Holdings LLC; located at 1100 Sunset LN, $640,000
3/17: Goode, Edward O and Other to Lunders, Brandon O and Wife; .28 acres located at 814 Woodcrest LOOP, $345,000
3/20: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC; .37 acres located near Keswick DR, $103,000
3/20: Wittle, Leroy E to Cocchiaro, Cathy L; Townhouse located at 836 Gallows CT, $220,000
3/20: Leathers, Ronald C and Wife to Henderson, Alexander and Others; .14 acres located at 333 Spring ST, $93,000
3/26: City Street Properties LLC to Hensley, Charles Robert and Other; .59 acres located at 200 Stacey CT, $379,900
3/31: Dea, June to Abercrombie, Todd B; .12 acres located at 627 Holly Crest DR, $310,000
3/31: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC; .44 acres located at 825 Keswick DR, $103,000
3/31: Sites, Amy K to Tidoe, Aaron C; .28 acres located at 1084 Virginia AVE, $365,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.