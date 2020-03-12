The Office of the Culpeper County Public School’s Superintendent has been in consultation with local public health officials on the latest information on the Coronavirus and its potential impact on the public schools.
As of this writing on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m., Culpeper County Public Schools and Kid Central’s before and after school child care program will remain open and operating as normal with the following modifications:
• Schools are cancelling or postponing all curricular, extracurricular, professional development trips outside of Culpeper County involving students and staff until further notice.
• Schools are cancelling or postponing all indoor school activities that involve a public gathering (concerts, exhibits, presentations, theatrical performances, and parent group meetings) until further notice.
• Spring high school athletic competitions are outdoors and therefore, are at lower risk for the spread of airborne infection. These games and matches will remain on the schedule pending more information from public health or Virginia High School League officials.
• All indoor school facility use by outside organizations will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.
