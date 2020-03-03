Culpeper County Public Schools takes public health issues seriously and is following the preventative recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the local Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD).
The VDH and RRHD have plans in place to minimize the outbreak of communicable diseases such as the Coronavirus in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
On Monday, March 2, staff attended a meeting with public health and county emergency management officials to be briefed on the latest information regarding the Coronavirus. CCPS has been advised by public health officials to continue to follow flu-like prevention procedures.
This is what Culpeper County Public Schools are doing:
Staff will stress the importance to staff and students of infection prevention through proper hygiene practices. A video will be made to demonstrate these practices on the school announcements. These practices include: frequent and proper handwashing; coughing and sneezing into your elbow/arm sleeve; avoid face to face close contact and handshaking with others; avoid sharing eating utensils, drinks, or food; avoid putting your hands near the mouth, nose, and eyes of yourself or others; avoid sharing of cell phones.
Teachers will be allotting time for washing and sanitizing of hands, especially before eating meals and snacks.
Staff will observe persons for suspected symptoms to include: persistent coughing, sneezing, flushed skin, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing. People with these symptoms will be separated from healthy students and staff and sent to the school nurse for evaluation.
Students or staff presenting these symptoms will be sent home with the advice to see a licensed healthcare provider.
Upon return to school checking those persons for signs of a fever who were suspected of having flu or other air-borne communicable disease. Students and staff are not allowed toreturn to school until 24 hours after the fever is gone without use of fever-reducingmedication
As supplies allow disinfectant wipes and sprays will be distributed to classrooms and offices. Staff will wipe/spray their chair, desk, keyboard, counters, phone, etc., especially if someone has coughed or sneezed in that vicinity.
Custodians will engage in more frequent cleaning of cafeteria tables, classroom tables, chairs and desks, doorknobs, water fountains, sink handles and soap dispensers.
Custodians will use environmental sprayers and disinfectants in clinics, main offices, and weight rooms. Identified classrooms, offices, and school buses will be sprayed when circumstances may warrant as directed by School Division Nurse Coordinator.
Any communal use of computer keyboards or touchscreens by staff, visitors, or students will have disinfectant wipes and a notice to wipe key board or screen prior to use.
This is what individuals can do to help:
Encourage good hygiene habits for their children — frequent hand washing with soap and water is the first and best defense against all harmful germs.
See a health practitioner as soon as possible if a child has symptoms.
Encourage children to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Stay home if sick.
