Over the last couple of weeks, the Culpeper County Public Schools central office has been in the process of moving to a new location.
The new location is 471 James Madison Hwy on the second floor of the building. The phone number and extensions will remain the same at (540) 825-3677.
This move is occurring in order to expand the classroom space at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. The renovation, funded by federal ESSER III funds, is expected to
begin in January.
