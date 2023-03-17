Culpeper County publishes Spring program guide

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department opened registration for its Spring programs on March 10, including sports, cooking and health and wellness.
The Culpeper County Fieldhouse is located within the Culpeper Sports Complex at 16388 Competition Dr., Culpeper. Some of the facility’s signature amenities include a full-size high school gymnasium lined for basketball, pickleball, and volleyball, six retractable basketball hoops, portable bleachers, dropdown court divider, patron lockers, three multi-use classrooms, aerobics studio, and the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation offices.
Hours of operation are Monday–Saturday 8–9 p.m. and Sunday 10–6 p.m.
Culpeper County Fieldhouse Memberships are designed for youth, adults, seniors, and families — Culpeper County/Town Residents and Non-County Residents. With a membership, patrons of the Culpeper County Fieldhouse will have unlimited access to select monthly programs and activities within the gymnasium. Rotating programs include: pickleball, youth basketball, 13+ volleyball, 50+ co-ed basketball, home school sports, men’s 18+ basketball, men’s 30+ basketball, badminton, youth futsal, adult futsal, co-ed adult basketball and more. Schedule is posted monthly.
The department now has the Access Assistance Program (AAP) available for those who qualify. The intent of this program is to reduce and/or eliminate financial barriers that restrict individuals or families from participating in Parks & Recreation programs. Please call the department with any questions on this financial aid program.
Intro to Wrestling
Ages: 5–18, 6 wks
This program is a great way to introduce the world’s oldest sport to a new generation of kids. Our goals are to educate them on wrestling, build their self-confidence, keep the kids physically active, and get them to have fun with this engaging introductory course.
Ages 5–7 must have an adult stay on-site.
Instructor: Culpeper Warriors Wrestling Club
Culpeper Warriors Wrestling Club, 14246 Success Dr.
Register By: 3/27 Cost: $30
W, 4/5–5/10 5–6 p.m.
Intro to Okinawan Karate
Ages: 12+, 4 wks
Find health and well-being regardless of your age or fitness level! Class includes various drills, martial conditioning, and calisthenics into our curriculum to improve the practitioner’s overall health and well-being.
Instructor: Aric Conto, Iwa Dojo
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Aerobics Studio)
Register By: 3/24 Cost: $50
M&W, 4/3–4/26 6:30–8 p.m.
Register By: 4/21 Cost: $50
M&W, 5/1–5/24 6:30–8 p.m.
Register By: 5/26 Cost: $50
M&W, 6/5–6/28 6:30–8 p.m.
Let’s Play Ukulele!
Ages: 12+, 6 wks
Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. In this group class, we’ll learn chords, strumming patterns and songs on the ukulele. Ukuleles will be provided along with a signed rental agreement and available to take home during the length of the program. No personal instruments are permitted at this time. ATTENDANCE IS REQUIRED AT THE FIRST CLASS.
Instructor: Dennis Phillips
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #3)
Register By: 4/23 Cost: $20
W, 5/3–6/7 5:00p–6:00p
Sewing Machine Workshop for Kids
Ages: 6–11, 4 days
This class is designed for kids to learn basic machine piecing. Lots of fun and several possibilities for designs after blocks are constructed. Bring your own sewing machine. Supply list is online. No class 7/12.
Instructor: Marty Moon
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #2)
Register By: 3/25 Cost: $75
M, Tu, Th, F, 7/10–7/14 9–12 p.m.
My Favorite Blueberry Scones
Spring Edition
Ages: 16+, 1 day
Let’s learn the history and how to make delicious scones. Not quite a cake, but not really a biscuit or pastry, either. Scones have a unique texture that’s entirely their own. All ingredients and most supplies/tools included; a list will be confirmed after registration.
Instructor: Ellen McCarthy
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N East St, Culpeper
Register By: 4/12 Cost: $60
Sa, 4/22 1–4 p.m.
What is Hypnosis & Why Do I Care?
Ages: 18+, 1 day
Discover what hypnosis really is and the different types. Learn how you’re already using it and how to do it better. We’ll do some fun exercises to demonstrate how hypnosis works. You’ll also learn the basics of self-hypnosis so you can use it for yourself!
Instructor: Kathy Phelps Of Taking Notice Now, LLC
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #2)
Register By: 4/16 Cost: $14
W, 4/26 6–7:30 p.m.
Very Normal Paranormal
Ages: 18+, 1 day
Lecture on how the paranormal is a part of everyday life and doesn’t have to be scary. Discussion on some of the common myths in the perception of the paranormal. Time for discussion and questions on each topic.
Instructor: Kathy Phelps of Taking Notice Now LLC
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #2)
Register By: 3/22 Cost: $22
Sa, 4/1 10–12 p.m.
Tai Chi
Ages: 16+, 4wks
Do you feel like you’re slowing down or find pain and stiffness in your joints or muscles? Tai chi gently frees up stiff joints, muscles, and tissues. All are welcome.
Instructor: Rose Phillips
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Aerobics Studio)
Register By: 4/23 Cost: $35
Sa, 5/3–5/24 10–11 a.m.
Pony Riding
Ages: 4–6, 6 wks
During this lead-line class, your child will learn basic position and commands. Emphasis is on building confidence and skills on horseback at the walk. Adult must accompany the child to lead the horse around the ring.
Instructor: Misty Run Eventing
8021 Olympic Way, Culpeper (Reva Area)
Register By: 3/22 Cost: $215
Sa, 4/1–5/13 9–9:30 a.m.
Couples Massage Class
Ages: 25+, 1 day
This class will teach you how to give your partner a seated massage. You will be shown many techniques to massage the neck, back, shoulders, arms and hands. Bring a partner and have fun while learning skills to help each other! Cost is per couple/two people.
Instructor: Willow Moon Healing
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #2)
Register By: 4/26 Cost: $40
Sa, 5/6 1–3 p.m.
Beginning Quilt-Making: Hand Sewing Basics
Ages: 12+, 6 wks
This program will include instructions for projects that are designed to give you experience in both hand piecing and hand quilting. You will learn to sew straight seams and to appliqué. The quilting stitch itself will be covered on its own. Supply list is online.
Instructor: Marty Moon
Culpeper County Fieldhouse, (Classroom #2)
Register By: 3/25 Cost: $100
Tu, 4/4–5/23 6:30–8:30 p.m.
