Culpeper County seeks to fill committee vacancies

Culpeper County has vacant seats on its citizen advisory committees, which will come available Dec. 31.
Applications are being sought for these seats.
The Board of Supervisors has committees that make recommendations on issues in a variety of areas of community life.
Please call the Administrative Office at 540-727-3427 for an application or with questions about a position or committee, or find information and apply online from www.culpepercounty.gov. All interested parties are encouraged to apply at any time.
Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications for these seats are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 1.
The Board of Supervisors makes decisions during closed session at a subsequent meeting. Applicants are notified as soon as possible after decisions are made.
The seats are as follows:
Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory - 4 seats
Airport Advisory - 2 seats
Culpeper Economic Development Advisory - 1 seat
Economic Development Authority - 2 seats
Human Services Board - 2 seats
Library-Catalpa, Stevensburg, Cedar Mtn. - 3 seats
Parks & Recreation – West Fairfax, Jefferson - 2 seats
Planning - 3 seats
