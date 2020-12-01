Culpeper County has budgeted $730,000 to make one-time payments to parents whose income has been affected by increased childcare costs and homeschooling responsibilities related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The payments, approved at the Board of Supervisors' Dec. 1 meeting, are available to parents of students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
The amount given out per payment will be based upon the number of successful applicants. County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis estimated that there will be between 2,000-4,000 applicants.
County Administrator John Egertson explained that neighboring jurisdictions including Prince William and Orange counties have made similar efforts to help citizens, but those counties' programs do not include placing money directly in parents' hands. For example, Orange is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act funding to pay childcare providers on behalf of parents. In Prince William, money was provided to a daycare to provide actual daycare services.
To receive the payments, parents must:
- Provide proof of increased child care costs related to the pandemic and additional homeschooling responsibilities.
- Provide proof of lost or reduced income in the first quarter of the school year due to the pandemic.
- Have modified their work hours as a result of increased homeschooling responsibilities related to the pandemic.
Alexis said applicants must sign an affidavit swearing that their claimed monetary losses are legitimate.
Since the county cannot provide direct payments to citizens, the program is being administered through the Health and Human Services Department.
Of the $730,000 being used for the payments, half of it is savings realized when the county used $365,000 of CARES grant money to fund public safety salaries. The additional $365,000 is coming out of the county's general fund, which currently has a balance of around $39 million.
Egertson noted that, thanks to CARES money, the county's general fund "is healthy" and staff supports the allocation.
Health and Human Services Director Lisa Peacock expects the checks to be sent out by the month's end. Applications will be available on the county's website Dec. 2-16.
